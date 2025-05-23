Glamorous ballgowns and sparkly outfits worn by Jane McDonald on stage could fetch thousands in special online auction to raise money for Wakefield Hospice
The items – which went live on the hospice’s eBay site on Thursday evening (May 22) – have already garnered interest from hopeful bidders, with some outfits currently standing at hundreds of pounds.
Dozens of outfits have been listed – which, if sold, could raise thousands for the hospice – including a Kay Heeley beaded blue jumpsuit, Jane’s ‘Mrs Christmas’ outfit from her 2019 Christmas show, and an elegant, purple ballgown from her 2024 tour.
Other items include diamante cuffs and bangles which Jane has worn on stage.
The majority of the items are up for auction until June 1, and are accompanied by a hand signed authentication certificate.
The hospice said: “Jane McDonald has generously donated a beautiful selection of her clothing and fabulous tour dresses to Wakefield Hospice.
“Jane was born and raised in Wakefield and has been a huge support to our hospice, over the years and for this we are very grateful.
“Her continued support as well as her fan’s support, has raised vital funds, which has helped us to continue to provide expert care to local people with life limiting illnesses for over 30 years.”
In February, the singer’s ‘An Evening with Jane McDonald’ event raised £26,000 for the hospice.
Jane has also supported Pinderfields Hospital’s plans to open a new MRI suite throughout its campaign since 2022, and was there to unveil the state-of-the-art suite when it opened last month.
