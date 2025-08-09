"It’s more than just reading, it’s about bonding, learning, and growing together": Wakefield’s biggest ever cohort of young readers graduate from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
The Imagination Library, a book gifting programme, has seen nearly 70,000 books gifted to almost 2,540 children across Wakefield since 2017.
Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This programme is about giving every child the best possible start in life.
“It’s heartening to see how much families value receiving books through the post – it’s more than just reading, it’s about bonding, learning, and growing together.
“We’ve received great feedback from families. We’re proud to support a scheme that delivers real impact in our communities.”
One parent said: “The Imagination Library sparked a love of reading for our daughter.
“She developed speech quickly and was exceeding at phonics in reception – this is down to her love of books.”
The council said more than 337 Imagination Library children will turn five this year, and the graduations mark a “milestone in the district’s commitment to early years speech, language, and communication.”
Wakefield Council said the scheme is now expanding to support children who would benefit following their two to two-and-a-half year health check from the health visitor.
The council said enabling those children to register onto the programme would help to close development gaps early.
The council is now urging businesses, community groups and individuals to support the scheme through donations, with all monies going directly to fund books.
