"It’s more than just reading, it’s about bonding, learning, and growing together": Wakefield’s biggest ever cohort of young readers graduate from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Families celebrated their children’s love of reading at Airedale and Pontefract Libraries recently, as Wakefield’s biggest ever cohort of young readers graduated from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Imagination Library, a book gifting programme, has seen nearly 70,000 books gifted to almost 2,540 children across Wakefield since 2017.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This programme is about giving every child the best possible start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s heartening to see how much families value receiving books through the post – it’s more than just reading, it’s about bonding, learning, and growing together.

Coun Margaret Isherwood with young graduates from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library scheme.

“We’ve received great feedback from families. We’re proud to support a scheme that delivers real impact in our communities.”

One parent said: “The Imagination Library sparked a love of reading for our daughter.

“She developed speech quickly and was exceeding at phonics in reception – this is down to her love of books.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said more than 337 Imagination Library children will turn five this year, and the graduations mark a “milestone in the district’s commitment to early years speech, language, and communication.”

Wakefield Council said the scheme is now expanding to support children who would benefit following their two to two-and-a-half year health check from the health visitor.

The council said enabling those children to register onto the programme would help to close development gaps early.

The council is now urging businesses, community groups and individuals to support the scheme through donations, with all monies going directly to fund books.