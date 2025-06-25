The Chichester house is brand new and ready to move into - it even comes with a free car | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A spacious four-bedroom house in Chichester and a £51k BMW M4 could be yours for just 54p – thanks to a flash sale in BOTB's latest dream home giveaway.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four bedrooms, a fully-fitted kitchen, and 1,652 square feet of indoor space, this brand new house could make the perfect family home. And you could win it for just 54p.

It's the latest grand prize by BOTB, a company that's made a name for itself giving away dream cars, but this time it's a house - one of several it has been offering up as prizes this year.

Normally, tickets to win the property, which also comes with a free BMW M4 worth £51,000, cost 99p - but we've spotted a flash sale on the next 45,000 tickets, bringing the price down by 45% to 54p. We don't know how long this will last, but get in quick and you never know your luck.

There are two family bathrooms and an en-suite | BOTB

Situated on a sought-after new development in Chichester, moments from the coast, someone will be winning the keys to this house next month.

It's part of the exclusive new Willowmere development , and the new properties sit on the sides of Shopwyke Lakes, a semi-rural neighbourhood just 15 minutes from the coastal resorts.

On the ground floor there's a large sitting room and dining room, and a family kitchen overlooks the freshly laid lawn of the garden, through two sets of bi-fold doors.

The kitchen is fully fitted | BOTB

On the first floor you'll find four bedrooms, and the master bedroom has not only an en-suite, but also a walk-in wardrobe.

The three further bedrooms have easy access to a family bathroom, and large windows letting in plenty of light.

The winner of the house can choose to move in straight away, or they could rent it out for a potential income of up to £3,500.

Or, if they'd rather, they could sell it and pocket a life-changing sum of money. Alternatively, BOTB will offer a cash prize of up to £530,000 if a new car and a new house isn't something the winner wants.

To find out more, to look at more pictures of the house and its location, or to enter the draw click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

⛱️ How to get airport lounge access from just £11 – without flying business class

✈️ You don’t need a premium ticket to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable airport experience. Lounge access is available to all travellers – and you can now pre-book passes from just £11. Holiday Extras offers discounted lounge access at 22 UK airports with complimentary snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and up to 60% off.

🌍 Flying further afield? Lounge Pass gives you entry to over 800 VIP lounges worldwide – perfect for international or return trips. And for one-off getaways or group travel, this Wowcher lounge voucher is just £2 and gives up to 25% off for you and up to six others. Most lounges include drinks, snacks and flight info screens – a simple travel upgrade that makes early check-ins a lot more enjoyable. 🍷