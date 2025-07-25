Load up on loaded fries, or have your fill of fajitas, for a bargain price | Wowcher

This tasty TGI Fridays offer gets you two courses and a cocktail for under £18 a head – perfect for date night or dinner with mates.

Fancy a slap up meal and sex on the beach for less than the price of a takeaway pizza? There's a treat in store for you.

It's a deal by Wowcher, slashing the price of a two-course meal and a cocktail at TGI Fridays on the side by 57%. It would usually set you back £82 for two people, but you can secure a voucher to bring it down to just £34.99 - or £17.50 per person.

There are 48 TGI Fridays restaurants across the country, so click here to find your nearest one, and then secure your voucher on the same page and march into the establishment with your head held high.

The TGI Fridays menu includes highlights such as smash burgers, chicken strips, fajitas, loaded potato skins, and plenty of vegan options.

This deal offers you any starter and main course from the menu and, if you didn't fancy a cocktail on the side, you could choose a mocktail, or a draught beer. Or a soft drink.

There are also deals on vouchers for more than two people. Assemble a hungry army and you could book a table for up to six people, all enjoying the same two-course-and-a-drink deal, and the savings rise up to around 59%.

A table for six, for example, would set you back £99.99 - so that's less than £17 per head.

It's perfect for family outings, work events, date nights, or just a friendly catch up.

The Wowcher deal won't last forever, and it's selling fast, so jump on it while it's still available.

