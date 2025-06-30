This strappy top & wide pants co-ord set is the perfect outfit for the heatwave | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get 60% off this strappy top & wide pants co-ord set before it sells out.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the UK temperatures are set to soar next week the thought of squeezing into jeans feels unbearable. Having an outfit that’s equal parts cool, comfortable, and put-together becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

That’s where this Women's Strappy Top & Wide Pants Co-ord Set £15.99 comes in. Reduced for the normal price of £39.99, it's also one of those rare finds that’s actually really good value.

What makes this set so good for summer isn't just the price, though. It’s the fabric. Lightweight, breathable, and with a bit of stretch, the material (95% polyester, 5% spandex) feels soft against the skin without clinging essential when you’re dealing with sticky heat.

The strappy top has a relaxed, airy fit and doesn't suffocate your shoulders or back, while the high-waisted, wide-leg pants give that nice feeling of coverage without making you feel overdressed.

Women's Strappy Top & Wide Pants Co-ord Set

Women's Strappy Top & Wide Pants Co-ord Set £15.99 | Wowcher

It’s the kind of outfit you can throw on in the morning when your brain’s still too foggy from the heat to put together a whole look, and yet it somehow always looks like you made an effort.

You can wear it barefoot in the garden, add sandals for a walk into town, or dress it up with some jewellery and decent shoes for evening. And because the pieces are separate, you can rework them with other basics, like the top with shorts, or the trousers with a tucked-in tank.

The co-ord set comes in three classic colours (black, green, beige) and is available in sizes UK 6-12. Simple, understated options that go with whatever mood you’re in.

In a heatwave, when the last thing you want to do is fuss with tight clothes or heavy fabrics, this set is just easy. And sometimes, easy is exactly what you need .

⛱️ How to get airport lounge access from just £11 – without flying business class

✈️ You don’t need a premium ticket to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable airport experience. Lounge access is available to all travellers – and you can now pre-book passes from just £11. Holiday Extras offers discounted lounge access at 22 UK airports with complimentary snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and up to 60% off.

🌍 Flying further afield? Lounge Pass gives you entry to over 800 VIP lounges worldwide – perfect for international or return trips. And for one-off getaways or group travel, this Wowcher lounge voucher is just £2 and gives up to 25% off for you and up to six others. Most lounges include drinks, snacks and flight info screens – a simple travel upgrade that makes early check-ins a lot more enjoyable. 🍷

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now