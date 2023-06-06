Bierley came into the game top of the table, but Ashley Mackereth proved inspirational for Sandal as he blasted 117 from just 77 balls to help his team put their recent batting woes behind them to chase down a 287-8 score.

Mackereth smashed 10 sixes and 11 fours to get the chase off to a flying start then Sohail Hussain (57no) and Kasun Madushanka (51no) made sure his good work did not go to waste with an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 110 as Sandal reached their big target in just 34.4 overs.

The result saw Sandal climb off the bottom at the expense of East Ardsley, who went down to Carlton in a thrilling finish.

Kasun Madushanka bowling for Sandal when he went on to take 2-45 against East Bierley. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Carlton scrambled home with one wicket left in a game that went right down to the final over and was decided with two balls to spare.

With six still wanted for victory last man Will Hayton (23no) sealed the hosts’ win in one go with a big hit as they overhauled Ardsley’s 190 score.

Ardsley must have felt they were about to win their first game of the year as Josh Wild took 4-50, but Steve Cooper (48) kept Carlton in touch before Hayton cut loose.

Suraj Singh (56) and James Van der Merwe (39) top scored for the visitors with Sana Ullah Khan taking 4-53 and Kieran Holliday 4-49 for Carlton.

Michael Carroll on his way to taking 2-50 for Sandal against East Bierley. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Ossett’s young opener Rohan Mehmi hit 111 for the second successive game as he helped his side make 290-6 when they defeated Pudsey St Lawrence by 36 runs in the Premier.

Mehmi, who struck two sixes and 13 fours, was joined in an opening stand of 173 by his captain William Wade (80) while Sajith Warnakulasuriya hit 30.

St Lawrence lost three early wickets and despite the efforts of Archie Scott (82) and Barrie Frankland (74) they were all out for 254 with paceman Junaid Khan taking 4-62 and spinner Mattie Race (3-78).

Wrenthorpe ran into overseas batsman Jabari Mills as they lost by 162 runs to Division Two leaders Hopton Mills.

Mills hit exactly 100 out of the table toppers’ 270-5.

Wrenthorpe were never in the hunt in their reply and were all out for 108 as Mustafa Bhatti (31) and Usman Shakir (26) top scored.

Division Three promotion seekers Altofts had to work hard for a two-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists.

After South African Jacques Porter (5-53) and Saif Tahir (4-53) had helped to bowl out Crossbank for 172, Altofts struggled against the bowling of Saeed Yameen Ali (6-64), but thanks to 43 from Andrew Wood and 32no by Joe Plater they squeezed home.

Skipper Ashley Hale (52no), Shamsullah Dost (44) and James Chapple (44) helped Wakefield St Michael’s to ease past a Windhill & Daisy Hill total of 164 to register a seven-wicket win.