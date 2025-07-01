Billings blasts table toppers Thornes into Yorkshire Leagues Cup semis

Joe Billings hit 91 from 69 balls as Wakefield Thornes beat Driffield Town in the quarter-finals of the K3 Dental Cup.

Joe Billings was in good touch again as he paved the way for Wakefield Thornes to beat Driffield Town to reach the semi-finals of the K3 Dental Cup.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billings struck nine fours and three sixes in a 69-ball knock of 91 as he top scored in a 289-7 total made off 40 overs.

Openers Kieran Donnachie (43) and James Rhodes (42) gave Thornes a strong start with a 98-run stand for the first wicket and Billings cashed in with support from Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz (37) and Jawad Akhtar (20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driffield were reduced to 33-3 in their reply and never really recovered before their last wicket fell with the score on 176.

Charlie Bourne (3-16) and Mumtaz (3-48) were the most successful Wakefield bowlers with Dylan Hurst taking two wickets and Yorkshire’s Akhtar conceding just five runs form his four overs.

Thornes were in winning form a day earlier to stay eight points clear at the top of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Matty Taylor was star of the show as he took 6-39 and with his opening bowling partner Bourne also claiming 3-22 Cleethorpes were dismissed for 88 to fall 162 runs short.

Thornes, who had elected to bat first, had made 250-8 with consistent efforts from most of the top order. Mumtaz top scored with 59 while Rhodes hit 53, Akhtar 48 and Billings 37.