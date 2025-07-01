Billings blasts table toppers Thornes into Yorkshire Leagues Cup semis

Joe Billings hit 91 from 69 balls as Wakefield Thornes beat Driffield Town in the quarter-finals of the K3 Dental Cup.
Joe Billings was in good touch again as he paved the way for Wakefield Thornes to beat Driffield Town to reach the semi-finals of the K3 Dental Cup.

Billings struck nine fours and three sixes in a 69-ball knock of 91 as he top scored in a 289-7 total made off 40 overs.

Openers Kieran Donnachie (43) and James Rhodes (42) gave Thornes a strong start with a 98-run stand for the first wicket and Billings cashed in with support from Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz (37) and Jawad Akhtar (20).

Driffield were reduced to 33-3 in their reply and never really recovered before their last wicket fell with the score on 176.

Charlie Bourne (3-16) and Mumtaz (3-48) were the most successful Wakefield bowlers with Dylan Hurst taking two wickets and Yorkshire’s Akhtar conceding just five runs form his four overs.

Thornes were in winning form a day earlier to stay eight points clear at the top of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Matty Taylor was star of the show as he took 6-39 and with his opening bowling partner Bourne also claiming 3-22 Cleethorpes were dismissed for 88 to fall 162 runs short.

Thornes, who had elected to bat first, had made 250-8 with consistent efforts from most of the top order. Mumtaz top scored with 59 while Rhodes hit 53, Akhtar 48 and Billings 37.

