Brilliant Harvey’s all-round heroics help Townville triumph in cup final

Conor Harvey enjoyed a successful weekend with Townville after starring with bat and ball.

Townville CC won the Priestley Cup for the first time when they beat Pudsey St Lawrence by 87 runs on the back of a brilliant all-round performance by Conor Harvey.

After blasting an outstanding unbeaten 94 from just 43 balls Harvey followed up by blowing away the Pudsey top order on his way to impressive bowling figures of 5-22.

After choosing to bat first Townville had to overcome a strong new ball spell from Junaid Khan with just 24 runs coming from the first 10 overs. Skipper Johnny Booth struck five boundaries, but he was out for 33 and when Kieran Collins was run out the Castleford-based team were 71-3.

Jack Hughes (59) and Dulaj Ashen (52) put the innings back on track then in came Harvey to destroy the Pudsey attack.

Hitting the ball to all parts, he raced to 50 from 23 balls and continued his assault as he finished not out on 94, having smashed six sixes and 10 fours.

Harvey’s big hitting meant Townville managed to post a total of 273-6 with 116 coming from the final 10 overs.

St Lawrence started their reply solidly with a 45-run opening stand, but the introduction Harvey sparked a collapse that saw six wickets fall for 19 runs.

Pudsey tried to battle back, but they were all out for 186 with Harvey backed up by Hughes, who claimed 4-31.

Harvey was predictably named man of the match as Townville’s wait for a trophy is finally over.

Townville continued their surge in the Bradford League’s Premier Division a day earlier as they hammered Jer Lane by 167 runs.

Harvey was in good form again with an unbeaten 72 that included seven sixes while Abdul Wahid hit 67, Hughes 50 and Matty Race 25 as a 266-5 total was posted.

Jer Lane were quickly reduced to 11-2 in their reply with Harvey striking twice and they never really recovered with only a brief cameo from Ahsan Bhatti, who hit six sixes in a 15-ball 37, giving them any respectability as they were all out for 99.

Race was Townville’s most successful bowler with 4-57.

Priestley Cup finalists Pudsey St Lawrence went into their big game in good spirits after beating Methley by 11 runs.

They recovered from 89-5 to post a 188 total with Charlie McMurran taking 3-38 and Ben Waite 3-37.

Methley looked well set as their reply stood at 74-1 and 115-3, but Pudsey kept chipping away and they were all out for 177 despite the efforts of skipper Jared Warner, who hit 50no and Taylor Cornall (32).

Great Preston were bowled out for 128 as they lost by 94 runs to Keighley in Division Three.

Jack McGahan (43) was the only batsman to make an impression after Keighley had made 222 with James Conlon taking 5-85.