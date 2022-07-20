Calum Rowe and Christopher Briggs lead successful Castleford run chase

They had to work hard for the victory, but stuck to their task well with ball and bat.

Harrogate chose to go in first and were immediately pegged back as opening bowler Matthew Rees took two wickets, but recovered to reach 76-2 before Jack Young made another breakthrough then skipper David Wainwright got stuck into the visitors’ batting.

The former Yorkshire and Derbyshire spinner claimed 4-54 and Harrogate were restricted to 192-9 from their 50 overs.

Castleford CC returned to winning ways in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Castleford quickly lost opener Brayden Clark in their reply, but Calum Rowe (50) and Christopher Briggs (46) put on 105 for the second wicket.

Liam Hyde (27) and Conor Hyde (28) then took Cas close to their target and they got home with three wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Castleford seconds were made to struggle in their Division Two Ebor game against Fairburn as they were bowled out for 93 and were beaten by 175 runs.

The innings fell away after a 37-run opening stand between Ethan Winstanley (26) and Aaron Grant (11).

Fairburn had chosen to bat first and reached 268-7 in their 45 overs despite 3-70 from Winstanley and 2-49 for Findlay Anderson. Their top scorer was Jake Abdy with 104.