Pontefract Cricket League: Pledwick hold nerve to boost chances with thrilling win over Streethouse

Streethouse looked set to squeeze home past Pledwick’s 210-4 until Adrian Miller trapped Alan Parris lbw then bowled last man Carl Ward first ball, leaving Stuart Ellison stranded not out on 19.

Nigel Pinfield top scored with 56 for Streethouse and Michael Tucker hit 37, but they were all out for 204 as Miller finished with 5-19.

Pledwick’s innings had included good contributions from Joe Hanks (58no), Jonathan Banks (44), Chris Day (42no) and James Brook (34).

Liam Ineson batting for Pledwick against Streethouse seconds in Division Three of the Pontefract Cricket League. Picture: Andy May

They remain in third, eight points behind Horbury Bridge who beat Garforth by eight wickets.

Good batting from Jack Whittlestone (75) and Sam Perkin (34) set Bridge on their way as they chased down Garforth’s 230 then Ankit Patel (73no) and Ben Terry (38no) completed the job.

Patel (3-45) and Andrew Waterson (3-16) had earlier been the pick of Horbury’s bowlers.

Newton Hill moved up to fifth with the narrowest of victories over Thurnscoe Institute.

Pledwick enjoyed a thrilling victory over Streethouse seconds. Picture: Andy May

After they posted a 220 score they had to hold their nerve in the field as Thurnscoe got to within one run only to lose their last wicket when just short.

Samuel Fox (5-56) was Hill’s best bowler and also hit 39 runs while Russell Harris (63) was their top scorer.

Jonathan Habe hit 87 from 57 balls as Notton raced to an eight-wicket win over Old Sharlston seconds.

They took just 17.3 overs to get past Sharlston’s 148, which had included a contribution of 55 from Sachin Karan.

Joe Grove (5-46) was the pick of the Notton bowlers.

Oulton kept the pressure on Division One leaders Askern Welfare with a resounding 147-run win over Darton.

Jack Andrews (5-49), Joseph Sykes (3-28) and Jake Dalgreen (2-11) combined to bowl Darton out for 88 in reply to a 235 total that included 77 from Ryan Healey and 39 by Sykes.

West Bretton chased down Crofton Phoenix’s 239 score to win by three wickets.

Tom Clifford hit 17 fours and a six to lead the reply with 93 while Luke Smith hit 40 .

Crofton’s top scorer had been Sohail Ahmed (43), while Zamurad Khan hit 38 and Chris Reece took 6-73.

Ismail Patel (67no) and Asad Bukari (50no) brought Streethouse home for an eight-wicket success against Hundhill Hall.

Their unbroken 128-run stand saw Hall’s 163-9 total overhauled inside 21 overs.

Tristan Oselton (62) and Chris Walton (54) top scored for Hall with Scott Bland taking 3-10 and Imran Patel 3-37.

Nostell St Oswald were all out for 151 to lose by 73 runs to Frickley Colliery.

Lincoln Steele top scored with 50 after Husain Wajid (4-51) and Usman Bashir (3-63) had been their best bowlers.

Frickley's innings had included 61 from Nick Crooks and 38 by Matthew Pinder and the pick of their bowlers was Mark Nurse with 4-36.

Hemsworth MW came close to taking down leaders Askern Welfare as they fell agonisingly four runs short.

Chasing the table toppers' 200, they took the game into the final over only to finish on 196-9.

Kippax held onto fourth spot with a six-wicket success against Hooton Pagnell.

Museji Bhoola led the attack with 3-50 as Hooton Pagnell were kept to 167 then Munawar Chariwala (51no) led the reply with opener Syed Hussain also hitting 48.

Old Sharlston remain in second place in Division Two although their downturn continued with a four-wicket defeat to Barnby Dun.

Despite knocks of 55 from Tom Craig and Ryan Kelsall plus 31 by Jack Rogers, Sharlston were all out for 189 and their opponents chased down the runs to win with one ball to spare. Dale McMullan took 4-43.

At the other end of the table, Calder Grove are third from bottom after a 68-run loss to Fenwick.

They were all out for 168, Adam Hofmann (62) top scoring, in reply to 236-7. Scott Reyner claimed 3-59.

An unbeaten 85 from Bradley Davies helped Knottingley Town move up to fifth place with an 116-run victory over neighbours Glasshoughton.

With Davies hitting 12 boundaries and support coming from Karl Buxton (35) and John Clark (21), Town were able to reach 211.

Glasshoughton were all out for 95 in reply. Liam Hopton top scored with 42 while Andrew Lund (5-30) and Craig Larrington (4-27) were their main destroyers.

Diljit Singh's half century could not prevent Whitley Bridge from suffering a five-wicket defeat to Hensall.

Singh opened up with three sixes and seven fours in a 37-ball knock of 54. Harjit Singh also hit 26 and Will Payne 24, but Bridge's 189 total was overhauled with more than 10 overs to spare despite Harjit Singh's 3-50.

Hemsworth MW's ground stages the Martindale Trophy final this Sunday (start 11am), with Hundhill Hall taking on Askern Welfare.