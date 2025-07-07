Jonny Booth's innings of 75 helped Townville to knock Rastrick out of the Heavy Woollen Cup.

Townville secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Heavy Woollen Cup with a six-wicket win over Huddersfield Premier League leaders Rastrick.

Skipper Jonny Booth led from the front with a knock of 75 as Townville chased down a DLS target of 144 in 29 overs with four overs to spare.

Rastrick had reached 167-8 in 32 overs before rain interrupted play. Fahid Rehman top scored with 36 as Dulaj Ashen claimed 3-29.

Methley could not join their local rivals in the last eight as they lost by 46 runs to Honley, who recovered from 9-2 to make 266-9.

Initially Methley looked to be going well in their reply while Alex Cree (55) and Taylor Cornall (42) were at the wicket, but once they departed the innings declined against the bowling of Taylor Robinson (4-34) and they were all out for 220.

In the Bradford League Methley maintained their top three challenge in the Premier Division as they easily beat Farsley by eight wickets.

Put in, Farsley fell from 35-1 to 56-8 and were eventually all out for 117 as James Wainman took 4-36 and Taylor Cornall 3-26.

Methley quickly knocked off the runs required with Cree hitting 45no and Cornall 38 as they took just 15.3 overs to get home.

Townville dropped down to eighth place after running into in-form batsmen Yousaf Baber and Khizer Qadeer in their 96-run defeat.

For the second week running Baber (137) and Qadeer (128no) hit centuries as Cleck piled up a big 319-6 total.

Townville made a sound start to their reply in reaching 60-1 in the 13th over with Abdul Wahid hitting 46. Kieran Collins, with 71no from 50 balls, and Liam Collins (35) took the attack to the Cleckheaton bowlers, but when the latter fell to leave his side 177-5 in the 35th over, the innings petered out and they were all out for 223.

Great Preston were edged out by five runs in a close Division Two game with Bowling Old Lane.

Despite 4-69 from James Conlon Old Lane were able to post a 245-9 total after being put in.

Oli Baron hit 45, Jack McGahan 41, Tom Morrison 33 and Chris Aplin 31 in Preston’s reply, but they fell agonisingly just short, all out for 240.

Top of the table Castleford were pushed by lowly Clifton Alliance, but won by 21 runs to stay six points clear in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Chris Holliday paved the way for the victory with a fine knock of 97 that included 13 fours and two sixes. With support from David Wainwright (45) and Calum Rowe (30) Castleford were able to post a 256 score.

Alliance were then restricted to 235-8 in their reply with two wickets each for Holliday, Wainwright and Scott Hopkinson.

Buton Salmon were unable to halt the run of Pontefract League Premier Division leaders Oulton who are 39 points clear.

They were all out for 83 in reply to the table toppers’ 247-7 which included knocks of 82 by Ryan Healey and 79 from William Harrison. Andrew Lund took 4-54.

Second-placed Kippax beat Knottingley Town by 48 runs when bowling them out for 127 in reply to 175.

Museji Bhoola (51) and Rizwaan Abed (50) top scored for Kippax while David Illingworth (36) and Mubeen Akram (35) battled in vain for Town whose best bowlers were Craig Larrington (3-28) and Pathirahannahelage Fernando (3-44).

Shakil Khan (3-42) and Abdulla Alikozai (3-32) did most to restrict Knottingley.

Despite posting 224 Hemsworth MW went down by six wickets to Askern Welfare. Lee Perks (85) was their top scorer.

Hundhill Hall went down by eight wickets to Brodsworth Main after being dismissed for 191 despite Paul Green smashing seven sixes and seven fours in a knock of 93.