Eddie Morrison is five alive in Castleford victory

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good batting from Brayden Clark and Liam Hyde sent them on the way to victory with Eddie Morrison then producing a devastating spell of bowling to ensure success.

After electing to bat first Castleford recovered from 36-2 to post a 237-7 score.

At the heart of the batting effort was a 135-run stand for the third wicket between Clark, who hit nine fours and a six in his 80, and Hyde, who peppered his 63 with seven fours and two sixes.

Castleford were in winning form in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrison also hit 24 before it was his bowling that put the skids under Sheriff Hutton as they replied.