Eddie Morrison is five alive in Castleford victory

Castleford CC are eyeing a top three finish in the Yorkshire Premier League North after continuing their recent improvement with an 97-run win over third-placed Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:00 am

Good batting from Brayden Clark and Liam Hyde sent them on the way to victory with Eddie Morrison then producing a devastating spell of bowling to ensure success.

After electing to bat first Castleford recovered from 36-2 to post a 237-7 score.

At the heart of the batting effort was a 135-run stand for the third wicket between Clark, who hit nine fours and a six in his 80, and Hyde, who peppered his 63 with seven fours and two sixes.

Morrison also hit 24 before it was his bowling that put the skids under Sheriff Hutton as they replied.

He claimed 5-43 as Bridge were all out for 150. David Wainwright also claimed 2-35 and Jack Young 2-38.

