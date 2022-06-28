Methley through to play Cleckheaton in semi-finals of Priestley Cup

In a good all-round display Jason Marshall (89) and Eitan Litvin (55) set them on the way to victory as they shared a third wicket stand of 109.

Marshall hit 10 fours and a six while Litvin found the boundary seven times and also hit a six before James Wainman (46) helped the team to a 233 total.

Bradford & Bingley were all out for 207. Wainman picked up 3-31 to be the best of Methley’s bowlers while Ben Waite took 2-30.

Methley will now host Cleakheaton in the semi-finals on Sunday, July 17.

Townville missed out on a place in the semi-finals after losing a cracking tie by 21 runs to holders New Farnley.

The repeat of last year’s final lived up to expectations as it was full of twists and turns and saw some great batting.

Farnley responded to being put in by posting a big 297-8 total. It was hard work for the Townville bowlers with Jack Hughes (2-51), Niall Charles (2-55) and Harry Clewett (2-53) the most successful.

Townville did not seem daunted by the challenge ahead of them despite losing their openers cheaply when it was their turn to bat as Harry Warwick hit 92 from 97 balls, smashing 15 fours and a six.

With the innings then subsiding to 166-6 it looked all over, but Townville had other ideas. Conor Harvey came in to hammer 55 from just 23 balls, with four sixes and seven fours, to keep his side in the hunt.