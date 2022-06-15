Pontefract Cricket League: Usman's Bashir’s six of the best helps Nostell St Oswald to climb table

Nostell are up to sixth place after recording a three-wicket success against Hemsworth MW.

With Bashir taking 6-53 and two wickets each for Adam Siddique and Husain Wajid, Welfare were dismissed for 174 after being put in. Jack Whale (50) was their top scorer.

Nostell were reduced to 7-3 in their reply, but recovered to reach their target thanks to a superb unbeaten century from Akash Rawal.

Scott Bland’s 3-53 proved in vain as Streethouse lost top spot in the Pontefract League.

He hit 100 exactly, smashing 16 fours and a six in a 79-ball knock, and received support from Matt Longdon (36no) in a match clinching unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 95. Jake Taberner (4-54) was the pick of Hemsworth’s bowlers.

Streethouse lost top spot when they were bowled out for 121 to lose by 51 runs to Askern Welfare.

Ismail Patel (42) and Callum Honeyman (36) came together for a 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but the rest of the batting offered little.

Honeyman had been Streethouse’s best bowler, with 4-49 as Askern were dismissed for 172. Scott Bland also took 3-53.

Oulton are back at the top after a 68-run success against Crofton Phoenix.

An 190-run second-wicket stand between Jonathan Henshaw (93) and William Harrison (83) put Oulton on course for top spot again with their 276-7 total proving more than enough.

Henshaw cracked 13 fours and a six while William Harrison found the boundary 12 times.

Zamurad Khan plugged away to take 4-70 for Crofton, who were then all out for 208. Yasir Mehmood was their top scorer as he hit nine fours in his 83. Sagar Shanghavi (3-56) and Joseph Sykes (3-57) were the most successful Oulton bowlers.

John Ashton’s five-wicket haul helped West Bretton to victory in a close game with Hundhill Hall.

Bottom of the table Hall came close to their first league win of the season, but were up against it after only making 134 after choosing to bat first with Ashton’s 5-33 backed up by two wickets each from Jonny Winwood and Chris Reece.

Chris Walton, with 37, top scored for Hall, while Sam Malyan (2-28) and Charlie Mulhall (2-24) were the pick of their bowlers.

Bretton’s batsmen also found it tough going, but they squeezed home with two wickets to spare as Ben Summers hit 34 and Luke Smith 28.

Kippax were back to winning ways in a close contest with Frickley Colliery.

After being bowled out for only 124 prospects did not look good at the midway point. And that score owed much to an incredible knock of 88 by Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala, who smashed four sixes and 12 fours.

Only one other batsman was able to reach double figures in what was a real struggle against an attack led by Jason Mills (5-42), Luke Malone (3-21) and Kieran Mcintyre (2-25).

But it was equally hard going for Frickley as they collapsed from 56-1 to 114 all out. Nick Crooks (33), Mills (33) and Ashley Vickers (26) were the only players to record double figure scores with Intekhab Ravat (7-29) wreaking havoc.

Division Two leaders Old Sharlston are 23 points clear at the top following their six-wicket success against Glasshoughton.

Chasing 198, Sharlston got home with 9.1 overs to spare as unbeaten half centuries came from opener Tom Craig (66no) and Jack Rogers (64no).

Jase Ball also hit 32 while Jon Railton had taken 3-61 and Dale McMullen 2-23 in Glasshoughton’s 197-7 score, which saw Noor Sahaq (38) top score.

Calder Grove slipped down to sixth after losing a close contest with Pollington.

After choosing to bat first Grove were dismissed for 147 with James Davies (37) and Jason Stirzaker (24) top scoring.

Pollington lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply, but reached their target thanks largely to an unbeaten 68 from Mohsin Contractor.

Farrukh Sultan (3-28) and Adam Ashton (3-62) tried hard to swing the game the Wakefield team’s way, but they lost by two wickets.

Karl Buxton's six-wicket display proved match winning for Knottingley Town against Whitley Bridge.

Whitley were all out for 127 in reply to 228-8 as Buxton finished with 6-16 and Andrew Lund took 3-49. James Pearson top scored with 44.

Knottingley's innings had included valuable contributions from Lund (56), Buxton (36), Edward Booth (32) and John Clark (26no) while Colin Banks took 3-44.

Ben Terry’s all-round efforts ensured second-placed Horbury Bridge kept the pressure on the Division Three leaders with a 27-run victory over Old Sharlston seconds.

Terry hit 12 fours and a six in a knock of 64 and with Andrew Waterson hitting 34 and Jack Whittlestone 27, Bridge were able to post a 185 total. Harry Lynch (4-21) did most to restrict them.

Sharlston fell short in their reply, all out for 158 with Michael Harwood (35) top scoring, against an attack led by David Shaw (4-32) and Terry (4-36).

Conrad Burdekin led the way with 7-27 as Pledwick moved up to third with a nine-wicket win over Bullcroft Main.

With Burdekin weaving his magic Main were all out for just 99.

Pledwick eased home in their reply, James Eastlake hitting an unbeaten 50 and Jonathan Banks making 31.

Newton Hill paced their reply well to beat Rossington Main by two wickets.

Chasing their opponents' 164, they got home thanks to 40 by Tom Bilsborough, 27 each by Qasim Hussain and Umaad Bashir and 22 from Joshua Carter.

Ali Asim was the pick of Hill's bowlers with 4-45 while Joel Pickersgill claimed 3-26.

Notton were bowled out for 114 to lose by 56 runs to Stainborough.

Only Alex Hughes (35no) and Warren Parry (33) were able to make much of an impact after Brett Russell (4-57) and Hughes (3-55) had bowled well as Stainborough were all out for 180.

Nick Finnigan's 80, which included 14 fours, proved in vain as Denby Grange lost by three wickets to Allerton Bywater in Division Four.

Grange were all out for 150 after being put in, with Liam Revis taking 4-15 and Richard Lamb 3-65.

Allerton reached their target in the 29th over as Adnan Faiz led the way with 57 from 47 balls and Michael Sunderland contributed 41. Craig Murphy (3-39) was the pick of the Denby bowlers.

Despite 89 off 58 balls from James Dunn, who struck 12 fours and two sixes, Featherstone Town fell 38 runs short against Normanton St John's.

Jason Picken also hit 51, but Town were all out for 207 in reply to their opponents' 245 with Waseem Masood taking 333- and Sharid Lahar 3-43

Opener Adnaan Rawat (47) top scored for Normanton with Kumar Gadhraj hitting 36, Lahar 33 and Muneeb Patel 31. Liam Savage (5-45) did most to restrict them.

Marc Lumb's 5-61 was in vain as Ferrybridge Power Station lost to South Kirkby seconds by 23 runs.

Kirkby made 196-7, Reece Slater (47) top scoring and Bailey Hopkins (33), Dylan Moran (31) and Elliott Secker (21) contributing.