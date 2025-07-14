Rees and Wainwright keep Castleford top but it's T20 Blast semi-final heartbreak

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Matt Rees took four wickets for Castleford against Driffield Town.placeholder image
Matt Rees took four wickets for Castleford against Driffield Town.
Castleford CC suffered disappointment on the Acklams Coaches T20 Blast finals day, but are continuing to march on towards possible title glory in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

The Savile Park club’s mixed weekend started well when they were far too strong for Driffield in the league, recording a commanding eight-wicket victory that kept them six points clear of their only realistic title challengers Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Opening bowler Matt Rees (4-30) put Castleford in control and their former county spinner David Wainwright (4-10) mopped up the lower order as Bridge were all out for 102.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cas comfortably knocked off the runs with Chris Holliday (29no) and skipper Calum Rowe (24no) bringing them home after Chesney Hughes had contributed 26.

A day later Castleford were looking to defend their crown from 2024, but were kept to 158-6 in their T20 Blast semi-final against Harrogate after choosing to bat first.

Harrogate went on to complete a seven-wicket win with 4.3 overs to spare.

Related topics:Castleford CCCastlefordDavid WainwrightYorkshire Premier League NorthSheriff Hutton Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice