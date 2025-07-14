Rees and Wainwright keep Castleford top but it's T20 Blast semi-final heartbreak

Matt Rees took four wickets for Castleford against Driffield Town.

Castleford CC suffered disappointment on the Acklams Coaches T20 Blast finals day, but are continuing to march on towards possible title glory in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Savile Park club’s mixed weekend started well when they were far too strong for Driffield in the league, recording a commanding eight-wicket victory that kept them six points clear of their only realistic title challengers Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Opening bowler Matt Rees (4-30) put Castleford in control and their former county spinner David Wainwright (4-10) mopped up the lower order as Bridge were all out for 102.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cas comfortably knocked off the runs with Chris Holliday (29no) and skipper Calum Rowe (24no) bringing them home after Chesney Hughes had contributed 26.

A day later Castleford were looking to defend their crown from 2024, but were kept to 158-6 in their T20 Blast semi-final against Harrogate after choosing to bat first.

Harrogate went on to complete a seven-wicket win with 4.3 overs to spare.