Rees and Wainwright keep Castleford top but it's T20 Blast semi-final heartbreak
The Savile Park club’s mixed weekend started well when they were far too strong for Driffield in the league, recording a commanding eight-wicket victory that kept them six points clear of their only realistic title challengers Sheriff Hutton Bridge.
Opening bowler Matt Rees (4-30) put Castleford in control and their former county spinner David Wainwright (4-10) mopped up the lower order as Bridge were all out for 102.
Cas comfortably knocked off the runs with Chris Holliday (29no) and skipper Calum Rowe (24no) bringing them home after Chesney Hughes had contributed 26.
A day later Castleford were looking to defend their crown from 2024, but were kept to 158-6 in their T20 Blast semi-final against Harrogate after choosing to bat first.
Harrogate went on to complete a seven-wicket win with 4.3 overs to spare.
