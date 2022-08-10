Returning captain Dan Busfield off to winning start as Ossett stun leaders New Farnley

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 11-run victory came about when Matthew Race (4-26) and opening bowler Mubtada Akhtar (4-28) sparked a dramatic collapse which saw the leaders lose their last five wickets for just nine runs.

New Farnley had looked to be cruising to victory while Adam Waite (52) and Steve Bullen (34) were at the crease.

Ossett were under the leadership of former New Farnley player Dan Busfield after Nick Connolly’s decision to relinquish the captaincy and his second spell at the helm was given a dream start.

He won the toss and elected to bat first and thanks to a patient innings of 83 from Marcus Walmsley and 46 by James Keen, Ossett managed to make 179.

Heavy Woollen Cup runners-up Townville were back in league action after their final disappointment and winning again in the Premier Division.

Skipper Jack Hughes (81) and Abdul Wahid (63) brought them home for a four-wicket success against Batley, the victory being secured with just four balls to spare.

Batley had posted 243-6 with Tom Brook taking 2-63.

Eighth-placed Methley went down by 111 runs to title challengers Woodlands.

With Brad Schmulian hitting 130 the reigning champions were able to pile up 331-8 despite 4-83 from Ben Waite and 3-63 for Finley Rooke.

Jason Marshall hit back for Methley with an unbeaten 109, including 15 fours and three sixes, but they were all out for 220 despite Marshall carrying his bat. Eitan Litvin made 45, but elsewhere support was not forthcoming.

Carlton's promotion bid suffered a setback as they lost by five wickets to an improving Morley side in Division One.

A disappointing batting display saw them all out for 119 despite a contribution of 62 from Daniel Ford.

Wrenthorpe’s relegation to Division Two was confirmed as they suffered their 17th straight defeat of the season, going down by nine wickets to Undercliffe.

Opener Sam Johnson (78) was the only batsman to make an impression as they were all out for 166.

East Ardsley could be joining them in relegation as they are now 42 points adrift of safety with five games to play following a 141-run defeat to East Bierley.

Skipper Adam Brown (77) took advantage of the earlier good work of openers Sam Gatenby (74) and Alex Midgley (40) as East Bierley compiled a challenging score of 296-8 despite the efforts of Daanyaal Ahmed (3-47) and Ashley Pearson (3-77).

Opener James Van Der Merwe was again the pick of the East Ardsley batsmen with 50 as his side was bowled out for 155.

Division Two Leaders Sandal were made to work hard for their three-wicket victory over Hopton Mills.

Everything looked to be going their way when Sam Noden (5-30) and Zaeem Zulfqar (4-45) bowled out Hopton Mills for 146.

But Sana Khan (3-45) and Sohail Hussain (3-49) made Sandal fight hard for their runs. Matthew Westwood (36) top scored as they edged home.

Great Preston’s hopes of avoiding an immediate return to Division Three suffered a blow as they lost by four wickets to Bowling Old Lane.

James Conlon hit 63 and took 4-55, but Great Preston’s 154 was overhauled. Skipper Oli Baron also hit 32.

Bottom club Wakefield St Michaels ran into a big innings from Kyle Welsh (101) as they suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Northowram Fields.

Welsh tore into the bowling as he struck seven sixes and 10 fours to power his team past the St Michael’s score of 145.

Chris McHale (52) and Lalit Mangalarapu (37) were their top scorers.

An unbroken fourth wicket stand of 132 between Ben Walsh (63no) and Andrew Wood (60no) helped Altofts overhaul a Rodley score of 166 to win by seven wickets in Division Three.