Wakefield Thornes edged out by leaders in close contest

Matthew Jordan, who helped give Wakefield Thornes a solid start to their innings. Picture: John Clifton

A good batting effort after they had chosen to bat first gave them hope they could bounce back after a string of league defeats, but they were edged out by opponents who have only lost once this season.

It was a close run thing, however, with Appleby Frodingham only clinching victory with two balls to spare.

Despite being reduced to 53-4 they were able to squeeze past Thornes’ 218-9 score with Matt Morland (67no) bringing them home after combining with Jamar Ifill (56) in a 78-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Matthew Taylor, Brad Green and Daanyaal Ahmed took two wickets each, but could not quite curtail the Appleby innings. When Thornes had batted James Wolfenden (23) and Matthew Jordan (20) gave them a solid start with a half-century opening stand.

James Rhodes built on it as he hit 50, including six fours, and Byron Boshoff smashed two sixes and five fours in a knock of 68, with the pair putting on exactly 100 for the fourth wicket.

Like the first team Wakefield Thornes’ seconds find themselves in fifth place in their league following a defeat.