Wakefield Thornes miss out on Viking Cricket Cup final
Wakefield Thornes were unable to reach the final of the Viking Cricket Cup as they went down by eight wickets to Appleby Frodingham on Sunday.
A disappointing batting display was at the heart of the semi-final defeat as Thornes could only make 110-9 after choosing to go in first and their opponents knocked off the runs in 22.2 overs.
Matthew Taylor (38no) top scored and Matthew Jordan scored 20.
Thornes’ Yorkshire Southern Premier League game against Whitley Hall was abandoned after only 15.2 overs were bowled with the Wakefield side standing on 41-3 when the rain swept in.
They remain in fifth position with two matches remaining.
Thornes’ second team also had their game in the Yorkshire Southern Division One called off early after they had reduced Whitley Hall seconds to 118-9 from 35 overs with Joe Cuthbertson taking 4-27, James Donnachie 2-19 and Jawad Akhtar 2-27.