Wakefield Thornes miss out on Viking Cricket Cup final

Wakefield Thornes batsman Matthew Jordan.

A disappointing batting display was at the heart of the semi-final defeat as Thornes could only make 110-9 after choosing to go in first and their opponents knocked off the runs in 22.2 overs.

Matthew Taylor (38no) top scored and Matthew Jordan scored 20.

Thornes’ Yorkshire Southern Premier League game against Whitley Hall was abandoned after only 15.2 overs were bowled with the Wakefield side standing on 41-3 when the rain swept in.

They remain in fifth position with two matches remaining.