10-man Fryston AFC make cup progress as Liam Cooper bags hat-trick

Football reports from the Wakefield Sunday League.

Fryston set off at a terrific pace with chances for James Dyson and Liam Cooper narrowly going wide or the Chickenley keeper making blocks.

The opening goal was not long in coming when a quick throw-in by Stuart Gordon found Lee Hudson inside the area and he set up Stephen Campbell who rocketed the ball into the net.

Dyson was only denied a second by a great block from the keeper, but a fantastic through ball was then met by Dyson and he found Cooper who kept his nerve to make it 2-0.

The most controversial point of the first half came just before the break when Leo Holbrook thundered into a tackle that the referee deemed reckless and was sent-off.

Any thoughts that Fryston would settle for seeing out the game at 2-0 in the second half were quickly dispelled as a penalty was awarded for handball and Nathan Perks, playing as a stand-in keeper, stepped up to score from the spot.

Fryston were unlucky not to add a fourth soon after when a lovely floated in corner by Josh Blackmore just evaded Gordon at the back post.

The fourth eventually came via a direct route when Fryston’s second stand-in keeper Jamie Rollinson launched the ball forward and Campbell nodded the ball into the path of Cooper who again once again made no mistake to put the game out of Chickenley’s reach.

Corey Davison then set up a great move as he fed Campbell whose cross was nodded home by Blackmore for the fifth goal of the game.

The final goal came as Davison took a throw-in to Cooper who turned the defender inside out before lashing the ball into the net to complete his hat-trick.

This was one of Fryston’s best performances of the season so far and augurs well for some massive games coming up towards the business end of the season.

The Castle Commercial Cleaning Services referee’s MOM and opposition MOM was Jamie Simpson.

Supporters Inhouse Property Lettings MOM: 1 Liam Cooper, 2 Stephen Campbell, 3 Spencer Bond.

Many thanks to sponsors DjG Plumbing and Heating.

Fryston's big rivals Shepherds Arms were also involved in a Premiership One Cup tie and won 5-1 against Stanley United (Sundays) with goals from Brandon Kane (two), Tom Brook, Robert Bloomfield and Lewis Hepworth.

Also through are Peacock Wakefield when they won a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw at Frickley Colliery and Horse & Jockey, 5-4 winners of a shoot-out following a 1-1 draw with Ryhill.

Joe Lord was a scorer in the game proper with Ryan Keighley netting for Ryhill.

Wakefield Athletic progressed to the Premiership Two League Cup semi-finals with an enthralling 7-4 win over Dewsbury Rangers U21s achieved in extra-time after the scores had been level at 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes.

Hero of the hour was Danny Young who hit a fine hat-trick with a blockbuster strike completing his treble.

Rangers struck first as their forward Oliver Dickinson Brown side-footed into the net. But Wakefield hit back on the half-hour when Young found the target with a clever looping header following good work by winger Joshua Harrison.

A fine save from a powerful header by George Mitchell kept it to 1-1 at half-time.

Athletic took hold of the tie after the break with Mamadou Touray calmly volleying the ball in then his brilliant back heel setting up Young to net his second.

But back came Rangers through Arista Llewellyn and Callum Wilkinson to force extra-time.

Wakefield had enough energy left to score four times in the extra 30 minutes with Kane Whitaker, Raymond Cheng and Harrison netting before Young scored a screamer to complete his hat-trick. Dewsbury scored last with Mark Scott’s first ever goal in open-age football coming from the spot.

Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Young, Levon Zserdicky and Whittaker.

An entertaining game ended with Wakefield Athletic A knocked out of the Championship One League Cup 4-2 to Hemsworth MW (Sunday) on their 4G pitch at the Just Football MDC Sports Stadium.

Hemsworth quickly went two up before Hammad Ali replied from the spot and early in the second half Alex Cazacu rifled home an equaliser.

More chances went begging and Hemsworth clinched victory with two more goals. Mikey Bell MOM went to Cazacu, Jonathan Hoddell and Hammad Ali.

Wakefield Athletic B were made to pay for missing chances as they lost 4-1 to Crown Scissett in a Championship Two League Cup quarter-final.