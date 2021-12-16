George Doyle, who was unlucky not to score from Emley’s best chance against Staveley MW. Picture: Mark Parsons

The narrow victory meant the Trojans have done the double over Emley this season, having beaten them 2-0 on their artificial surface in Chesterfield in October, writes MARTIN EASTWOOD.

In truth there was little in the game, both sides struggled to create chances on a wet day on the hills and on a pitch that was hard going due to the recent weather.

Emley found a bit of attacking form in the first half when Joe Jagger tested the keeper from 20 yards with a free-kick, but he was equal to it.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staveley then enjoyed a five- minute spell of pressure on an Emley backline missing the experience and know how of the likes of Callum Charlton, Dom Riordan, James Knowles, Jamie Price, Danny Lowe and Antony Leech.

This bout of pressure resulted in the only goal of the game. The initial ball in from the left missed everyone inside the six-yard area, but fell to ex-Emley man Marley Grant who saw the ball deflect in off a couple of pairs of legs.

Emley dominated the rest of the half, as they did most of the game, but just could not find the breakthrough or the luck or the bounce of the ball.

Their best chance came when Alex Metcalfe teased the defence and played in a great ball into the area, George Doyle’s snapshot was heading in but was deflected for a corner.

Staveley had a good chance to make it two on the half-hour, but after good play on the left from Grant, their forward made a complete hash of the shot to Emley’s relief.

Doyle had another decent chance, flashing a shot across goal wide of the post five minutes before half-time.

With the rain lashing down around the Welfare Ground and the Emley supporters huddled in the shed end, they saw their team dominate most of the second half, but Staveley’s resilience and some well timed “injuries” made it a frustrating afternoon.

Great work by Max Tweddle on the left played in Joe Jagger only for his inviting whipped ball to just elude Jimmy Eyles at the back post.

Jagger was involved in the Pewits’ next chance, firing a shot goalwards before the keeper got a firm hand to it.

The game entered a lull, with neither side able to fashion chances and niggly fouls and delays did not do much to lighten things.

Charlie Smith suddenly found some time and space down his left flank and looked to make use of that, a couple of good runs led to corners, which the Staveley defence managed to clear.

Smith then created a great chance, similar to the earlier one with Jagger and Eyles. Beating one of the defenders who came to challenge him, he whipped a fine delivery across goal, this time it evaded everyone.

Emley were desperately trying for a breakthrough. Donae Lawrence, impressive again, despite playing at the back, still managed to be dangerous going forward and his saunter upfield led to a half chance which Eyles could not quite connect with.

The Pewits pushed forward in the closing stages and put pressure on the defence. Corners were earned, but came to no avail.

A decent run from Moxon and Co man of the match Lawrence led to a corner with a few minutes left, which the keeper did well to catch and relieve the pressure on his side.

Staveley, to their credit, held on and Emley just could not find the breakthrough to force a late equaliser despite lots of pressure and possession.