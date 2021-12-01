Hat-trick hero Joe Jagger, who led the way for Emley AFC in their seven-goal demolition of Handsworth. Picture: Mark Parsons

The Pewits went into the match off the back of a couple of cup defeats and two further matches in the league without a win, but left that right behind in a 7-0 hammering of their visitors.

Handsworth came into the game fifth in the table, only to leave defeated, deflated, demoralised and dishevelled as Emley handed out a beating akin to the 6-1 thrashing they gave Bottesford earlier in the season, writes Martin Eastwood.

Handsworth actually started the brighter, posting a couple of attacks which Sam Kelly dealt with before Emley got going, Joe Jagger tried his luck with a 20-yard free-kick which was gathered by the keeper before another similar free-kick was fired at the wall.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emley went ahead as a lovely right wing cross was met by Jagger who headed against the crossbar before Joe Kenny was in the right place to nod the rebound into the Warburton end net.

Donae Lawrence was also an influential figure in midfield, his energy and work rate had the Handsworth defenders on the backfoot. He beat two defenders before getting a shot away which was saved.

Emley made it two not long later as man of the match Jagger found room for a shot that was initially cleared but he followed up and smashed past the keeper who got hands to it without being able to stop it.

If the first half was good, from an Emley perspective then the second half was unbelievable, they completely bossed the game from here on in, Handsworth again offered little, even a last minute shot could not trouble Kelly.

There were only eight minutes on the second half clock when Emley netted a third, great work by Jagger who worked an opening, but the keeper blocked, only to see the ball fall to Max Tweddle who calmly lifted the ball over the keeper into the Shed end net.

The Pewits were now getting right into the groove and finding spaces out wide and through the middle, which Jagger, Lawrence, Tweddle and Witham were only too happy to exploit,

The fourth goal came from a lovely ball into Jagger who let fly with a 20-yard screamer. Kenny was again on hand to nod home, but a desperate Handsworth nudge sent him sprawling before he could connect and Jagger stepped up to the penalty spot to bag his second of the night.

Lewis Whitham was having fun on the left, and on the right, he teased the Ambers defenders before sending an angled shot wide, Kenny also saw a shot saved as the Handsworth keeper Bacon desperately tried to keep the score down, it was to little avail though as Emley were now tearing the visitors apart at will.

Emley rang the changes and brought on experienced duo Tom Claisse and Alex Metcalfe for some vital match fitness, replacing the hard working Doyle and Tweddle and it was only a matter of minutes before the hosts scored again, the impressive Whitham cutting In from the left again, leaving defenders trailing in his wake before slotting home.

A third substitution was made with Donae Lawrence going off to be replaced by Jimmy Eyles, who as usual, was a thorn in the defensive side.

Emley fans were enjoying themselves now despite the rain and the chants continued when they celebrated a sixth goal, Jagger rifling past Bacon to complete his hat-trick after good work by Eyles and Whitham.

The home team were pulling Handsworth apart in every direction, the visitors powerless to prevent the attacks. Bacon pulled off a decent save to deny Emley again, but within four minutes the fans were cheering again.

The 'ole’s' were already ringing round from the shed as Emley moved the ball one way then another, working their way up the field, the ball was played in from the right after the defence had been dismantled again and there was nothing Bacon could do to stop Eyles from sweeping the ball into the top corner for seven.

Emley were denied an eighth soon after as Jagger was through again only to be thwarted by Bacon and although Eyles eventually tapped home the referee had blown for a foul on the keeper in the tangle beforehand.

The Pewits actually finished the game with only 10 men as Kenny hobbled off towards the end after all three subs had been made, but it was job well and truly done.

Emley can be more than happy with the job they did, the seven goals restored their goal difference to parity and moved them five points clear of third from bottom Albion Sports,