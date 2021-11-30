Ossett United have appointed Kate Hennighan as the club’s first mental health champion.

Kate Hennighan, who has been an Ossett United member for more than two years and a regular at games home and away, has taken on the new role and will work with first team, the women’s side and the U18s.

Kate has a background in the NHS and before moving to Wakefield spent 15 years involved in grassroots football with Breightmet United in her hometown of Bolton where she took on several roles, including washing the kit, club secretary and half-time hospitality.

While with them she was voted the first female club person of the year.

Away from football, Kate is a rehabilitation therapist for the NHS and has also worked in sports rehab and therapy as well as being a Mental Health Champion to her colleagues.

That is now being extended to the players and management of the first team as well as the ladies and U18 sides at Ossett.

Kate, who has contacted the players individually, said: “I know talking about mental health is difficult.

“In contacting everyone individually and privately I have made it clear that there is no pressure on anyone contacting me, but keen to make them all aware that there is someone here they can talk to if they wish.”

Mental Health is something that has long been overlooked and over recent years due to some high-profile cases the stigma around it is slowly going away and more people are feeling comfortable discussing how they are feeling.

United chairman James Rogers said: “I think it is an excellent idea to have a Mental Health Champion at the club and the early reaction has been very positive.

“I am sure anyone who chooses to speak to Kate will find it beneficial.”

On the pitch, Ossett’s first team, meanwhile, had their scheduled Pitching In Northern Premier League East game at Shildon postponed last Saturday due to the wintry weather.

They were due to be in action last night away to Albion Sports in the West Riding County Cup before returning to the league with a huge game at home to Marske United, who took over at the top of the table with their latest victory and have amassed 40 points from their first 15 matches.

It will be a big test for Wayne Benn’s men, as shown by the Bridlington Town team they drew 0-0 with being hammered 5-0 by Marske last week. But they do go into the match on the back of three successive clean sheets and can bank on some big home support.

Ossett are offering half-season tickets for the second half of the 2021-22 season when they will hope to be pushing for a play-offs spot. The ticket covers nine games from January 1 and is available by emailing [email protected] or online at https://ossettunitedfc.ktckts.com/brand/season

Any 16-19-year-old wishing to join Ossett’s Education and Semi-Professional Football Academy is now invited to apply.

United are partners with the Education and Semi-Professional Football Academy (ESPFA), who have provided education and football study programmes at non-league clubs across the UK for 16-19 year olds as an alternative to traditional college education for the last eight years.

Students joining the ESPFA full-time programme will study for a BTEC in Sport Level 3 Extended Diploma (equivalent to three A-Levels), train three times a week with UEFA/FA licensed coaches and represent Ossett United in the ESPFA league and cup competitions with all games being filmed and taking place at the main stadia of all clubs involved.

Enrolled students also have the opportunity to experience the world of sport with coaching, teaching, photography, filming, media editing, business, hospitality, journalism, physiotherapy and podcasting with the football club and the ESPFA. Applications are open for current year 11 students for a September 2022 start and current year 10 students for a September 2023 start.