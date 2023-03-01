The win was Emley’s sixth straight victory and fifth in the league and while they remain third it sees them close the gap on leaders North Ferriby to 11 points with a game in hand, writes Martin Eastwood.

It also means that the gap is down to five on second-placed Winterton and also that the Pewits are now four points above fourth-placed Penistone who have played a game more.

Despite the blustery and wet conditions, it did not take Emley long to get on the front foot. Barely four minutes had been played when Stevie Smith’s good run and cross down the right was steered home by Iyrwah Gooden, the hitman bagging his eighth goal in five games and 19th for the season.

Iyrwah Gooden opened the scoring for Emley against Eccleshill United. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley had to be on their toes defensively at the other end as the Eagles looked to catch them on the counter and it was a good battle at times, with the experienced backline repelling the pace of Eccleshill’s counter attacks.

The midfield battle was a good contest too with Metcalfe, Clegg and Lawrence showing up well in the centre for Emley.

Eccleshill had a couple of half chances in the first half, Lambton was called upon to make one decent save, with his head no less before Emley doubled their lead down the other end.

Again, the danger came down the right, Alex Metcalfe bursting into the area to hit an early shot which was turned into his own net by the unlucky Cairney, before Gooden could finish off himself.

Emley almost made it three a few minutes later when a corner was put right into the danger area around the penalty spot, but neither Gooden or Clegg could get enough on it to steer home.

And another decent chance passed the Pewits by when Junayd Cassius-Gill had a run through on the keeper who did well to race off his line and clear the danger as most of the 209 crowd sought some half-time shelter.

Emley were again quick off the mark at the start of the second half but keeper Wilczynski made a good stop to deny Gooden.

The visitors then enjoyed a purple patch for the next 15 minutes including their goal five minutes into the half, a warning prior to the goal with a shot fired over before Fialdini was in the right place to finish off after Lambton had made a good initial save.

They pushed Emley back as they looked for an equaliser, but the hosts held firm and managed some respite but Knowles headed over from a Hardaker corner.

Midway through the half the game entered a lull, both sides struggling to make much headway against swirling wind and rain but Emley fans in a noisy shed knew that good game management was crucial.

Richard Tracey made the changes with Jake Kelly and Callum Charlton offering fresh legs, Kelly played a big part in Emley’s next chance, his run and ball across the box eluded everyone, a touch would have surely meant 3-1.

Still, both teams pressed, Emley hearts were in their mouths when a good chance for the visitors went wide and Eccleshill themselves breathed a sigh of relief when another good ball in from the right saw the ball reach Paul Walker at the back post. His angled shot looked goalbound, but a pink stockinged leg managed to steer it past the outside of the post for a corner.

There were no other real chances as Emley once again showed some great determination and spirit to see a game out and to claim another vital three points.

