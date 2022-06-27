Former Manchester United and Huddersfield Town academy prospect joins Pontefract Collieries

Spratt made 43 appearances in the Northern Premier League and cup with Ashton and has also played for Scarborough Athletic and York City in non-league, following Academy spells at both Manchester United and Huddersfield Town.

He will add more ability and experience to the Ponte side and is expected to play a key role in the forthcoming season when Colls are looking to push up the table after a mid-season finish last term.

Spratt is versatile and can play in a range of positions and is looking forward to getting stuck in at Pontefract.

Pontefract Collieries are aiming high next season and have made another signing with former York City player Harry Spratt arriving.

He said: "The gaffer got in contact with me early on in May. I had interest from other teams but once he explained his and the clubs plans for the season, it sounded like something I wanted to be a part of and it all got sorted quite quickly.

"I’d say I’m a committed and consistent player, who’s solid defensively. I’m also powerful and like to get forward when I can do too.

"I played a lot of games last year in the Northern Premier for Ashton United. Then the year before I played a few in Conference North for York City and also had a loan to Scarborough in the Northern Premier, before covid hit and the season ended.

"I think I have quite a bit of experience for a young lad and I’ll give 100 per cent every time I’m on the pitch to help the squad win games of football, as that is what we all want to do."

He added: "The lads had a good second half of the season and that’s something to build on and we will be looking to push towards the top end of the table.