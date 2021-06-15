International Tabish Hussain adds to strong looking Ossett United squad

Ossett United

Ross Killock and James Walshaw were the initial additions to Wayne Benn’s squad and they have been joined by wide player Tabish Hussain.

The current Pakistan international is a former Bradford PA winger who was also recently at Eccleshill.

He can add substantially to Ossett’s goal threat according to manager Benn, who said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Tabish Hussain who joins us from Bradford PA.

“Tabish impressed us last pre-season when he played against us for both Eccleshill and Bradford PA, scoring in both games, and he has stayed on my radar since.

“He is a wide player with pace, trickery and bags of ability who I’m sure our fans will enjoy watching.”

Ossett have announced that as well as the new signings the following players have now all committed themselves to a strong looking squad for 21-22: Max Dearnley, Jake Teale, Harry Gagan, Jack Cowgill, James Burke, Eddie Cass, Cameron Clark, Ross Hardaker, Nash Connolly, Luke Hogg, George Green, Aaron Haswell, Seon Ripley, Jack Dyche, Mitch Levi Lewis, Marcel Chipamaunga.