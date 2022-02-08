Leaders Liversedge are tested by conditions and big effort by Frickley Athletic

Ollie Fearon was in action against his former team when he played for Liversedge FC against Frickley Athletic.

Frickley came into the derby on the back of six consecutive losses, but gave Sedge something to think about in the early stages of the game, writes Kieran Archer.

Joe West was brave in getting in front of a fierce Lewis Whitham strike in the seventh minute.

And Frickley got down the other end to create a chance of their own, Nyle Blake firing wide in a bit of space on the edge of the box.

The visitors tested Dearnley minutes later when James Matthews broke through on the end of a long ball from keeper Jordan Pierrepont forcing the Sedge keeper into an excellent diving save.

Josh Scott followed up, but put it straight at Dearnley who made no mistake in making the double stop.

Sedge then found the opener around the quarter hour with a bit of fortune as Nicky Walker’s free-kick from a wide position took an awkward bounce to beat Pierrepont.

Frickley almost responded immediately when Nyle Blake failed to find the target from inside the box and Josh Scott failed to divert the miss on target from point-blank range.

Lewis Whitham then got down the other end and hit a good strike narrowly over the bar before Nicky Walker saw a deflected shot cleared off the line by early substitute Arun Jones.

After riding out this end-to-end period, Sedge started to take control but struggled to create much danger as the wind, rain, and a cutting up Clayborn pitch took hold.

It took more brave blocking from Frickley to keep the deficit at one goal early in the second half, and the longer they kept a small deficit the more they began to believe they could get something from the game.

But the Blues remained restricted to half chances and Nicky Walker eventually put the game to bed in the final minute of normal time.