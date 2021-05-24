Marcelo Bielsa 'satisfied' with his Leeds United record breakers

Happy with the season: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

A 3-1 victory on the final day of the season earned the Whites a ninth place finish in their first game back in the Premier League and their tally of 59 points is the most by a promoted side in the competition since Ipswich in 2000-01.

So much for the Bielsa burn out as well as United ended with four straight wins and have set a little record for themselves with the most goals for a promoted club in a 38-game Premier League season – scoring 62 on their memorable return to the top flight.

“It’s difficult to offer a conclusion because on one side I am very satisfied with what the team achieved but on the other side I feel like we could have added a few more points,” said Bielsa after Sunday's last match of the season.

“If we divided the competition in two, in the second part of the season we received 50 per cent less of the goals that we did in the first part.

“Had we had that security defensively the whole campaign we could have added those points I would have liked this season.

“Anyway, I am satisfied with what we achieved, it is very difficult to win a game in the Premier League, very difficult. On the other side like I said, I feel like we could have had a few more points.”

Bielsa was delighted to see fans back inside Elland Road for an emotional occasion when the club said farewell to popular players Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi, who played their last game in a Leeds shirt.

He said: “I thought it was an unforgettable game.

“It was a great homage to two players who have stopped belonging to Leeds. The responses they got, only players who give a lot deserve that and players of the roots.

“The performance of Pablo indicated that he deserved more minutes than the ones I gave him this year. Berardi after such a long time without playing, he showed what he can still be.

“The most important thing is that the public, players, teammates and staff showed their recognition to these two players.

“You can play very well and be a great player, but to be a great professional and to become a reference in a place where you’ve played, you need to be a good human.

“Great players, there are loads of them, but great professionals who print their stamp on a club, apart from playing well are good people.

“I think that during a lot of years within Leeds, to exemplify a virtue that you would like to explain we’re going to take Pablo and Berardi as examples.”

Bielsa, meanwhile, batted off questions about his future at Elland Road, although he had said in the week that was "not considering alternatives".