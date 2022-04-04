Liam Cooper completes remarkable Fryston AFC comeback from four down to draw with title rivals Stanley United

Wakefield Sunday League reports

For the second week in succession Fryston’s opponents were also title chasing challengers and they knew they must be at their best.

While they were not their battling qualities allowed them to take a point from the match, which could be crucial come the end of the season as they remain six ahead of Stanley with both having four fixtures left.

After a frantic start it was Stanley who broke the deadlock when a ball into the area was not dealt with by three Fryston players and the ball was poked into the back of the net.

This inspired Stanley who were proving to be a difficult side to break down. A rare opportunity arose when Nathan Perks’ shot from the six-yard line looked certain to restore parity, but the home keeper made a terrific save.

Playing down the slope, Stanley were awarded a free-kick that they took quickly and a long range shot took Fry keeper Charlie Jones by surprise to make it 2-0.

This was not the Fryston performance the management and travelling supporters were used to and before the break things got worse. A lost ball within his own area by Jamie Simpson led to Stanley scoring their third goal much to the delight of the home side’s supporters.

The second half started slightly better for Fry, but they were still unable to find any fluency and against the run of play they went four down as a header back to Jones by Simpson did not have enough pace on it.

Fryston had a mountain to climb if they were to get anything from this game. But a triple substitution brought dividends as Liam Hirst’s effort somehow got through the keeper to trickle into the goal.

With only 20 minutes left any hopes of a comeback were surely just a pipe dream.

However, Stuart Gordon with 14 minutes to go and Perks 10 minutes from time both netted and Stanley were well and truly on the back foot.

An equaliser was narrowly missed as Hirst leapt highest inside the box but the ball flashed wide of the back post. With time ticking away it looked like the effort from Fryston was to be for nothing.

However, Liam Cooper netted with only three minutes left to bring the scores to a remarkable 4-4.

Although they could not then go on to find a winner Fry could be proud of the never give in attitude.

Castle Commercial Cleaning Services MOM was Corey Davison. The Duffy MOM was Nathan Perks and the Inhouse Property Lettings top 3 were Perks, Hirst and Spencer Bond.

Elsewhere in Premiership One Frickley Colliery beat Horse & Jockey 2-0 with goals from Bradley Dwyer and John Hogan.

Brandon Kane struck twice as Shepherds Arms beat one-time leaders AFC Chickenley 5-2. Also on target were Oliver Brook and Ryan Foster.

Nostell MW Sunday ran out convincing 8-1 winners against Ryhill Open Age as Billy Mole led the way with four of the goals.

Dillon Connelly, Josh Craig, Jordan Carter and Ben McAdam also netted for the winners with Matthew Dakers hitting Ryhill's only reply.

Chequerfield had Stuart Garbutt, Dylan Hutchinson, Robert Newlove and Regan Walton all netting as they won 4-0 away to Travellers Stanley in Premiership Two.

There was a surprise in Championship Two as Pontefract Collieries won only their second game of the season as they beat Wakefield Athletic B 5-4.

Ryan Gore, David Stevenson, Matthew Davis and Tjay Askham were among the scorers for Ponte with Abdalwahed Mohammedkair, Martin Inman (two) and Joseph Dack on target for Athletic.