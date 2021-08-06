Nathan Perks strikes twice on league debut for Nostell MW

Two goals: Nathan Perks, who struck twice for Nostell MW. Picture: Keith A Handley

Ian Walker began his second year as Nostell manager after replacing Jason Dodsworth and Simon Houghton and could be pleased by much of what he saw in a cracking opening match and it could have been better as his team led 3-1 at half-time.

Chris Wood’s early header put Hallam ahead, but Nostell played some great football in the opening half with tricky winger Joe Wood impressing and scoring a brilliant equaliser, showing some sublime skill on a terrific run before playing a one-two to get free to shoot home.

Striker Nathan Perks then marked his competitive debut following his move from Glasshoughton Welfare with a goal as he cleverly lobbed the ball over the Hallam keeper.

A quick break led to a third goal when Wood and Anees Younis combined to set up Perks to score his second.

Hallam forced their way back into it after the break with Chris Wood netting his second on 62 minutes and Iren Wilson equalising a minute later.

Nostell play their second league match this Saturday, away to Armthorpe Welfare, who won their opener 1-0 at Teversal.