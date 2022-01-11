Northern Premier League East reports on Frickley Athletic and Pontefract Collieries.

The Blues have now played more than seven hours since they last found the net and have lost their last five fixtures.

It has not been for the wanting of trying as Frickley again created chances they were unable to take.

The side included loan signing from Mansfield Town Josh Scott as well as more new faces in local striker Nathan Perks, brought in from Nostell MW, and attacking midfielder Rod Orlando-Young, signed from Grantham.

The latter, in particular, impressed and went close to scoring as did Brad Wells, James Matthews, Tyreece Robinson, Perks and subs Nyle Blake and Devonte Morton, but the ball just would not go into the net.

Frickley will hope for an overdue change of fortune and perhaps some of their missing players back as they travel to take on Pickering Town this Saturday.

After their free weekend Pontefract Collieries are back in action in a six-pointer away to Bridlington Town on Saturday.

They will be looking to continue a fantastic run of three wins and a draw from their last four matches as they look to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.