Ossett United aiming to bounce back after FA Cup exit

Wayne Benn, looking for a reaction from his Ossett United players.

A 1-0 defeat to Stockton Town in the preliminary round led to manager Wayne Benn issuing some stern word afterwards and he will be looking for a reaction on the return to league action this weekend.

With James Walshaw and George Green in for their first starts of the season United gave as good as they got in the early stages.

Their best chance of the first half came from a driving run forward by Harry Gagen as he beat three men before cutting the ball back to Tabish Hussain, who saw his effort well blocked by a defender.

At the other end, a fine Max Dearnley save to deny Jonathan Franks ensured the teams went in still level at the break.

But Stockton took control in the second period and came up with the only goal of the game in the 56th minute. It was a beauty as the hosts moved the ball from back to front before Lewis King’s cross was headed in by Jamie Owens.

Benn responded by making changes, bringing on summer recruit Prince Attakorah and Marcel Chipamaunga for Gagen and Hussain.

United went close when Aaron Haswell’s deflected shot was saved by the home keeper. However, Stockton had opportunities to extend their lead, going closest when captain Adam Nicholson saw the ball fall to his feet eight yards out, but with the goal gapping he could only crash his effort off the crossbar.

Defender Ross Killock was sent up front in the closing stages and it almost worked as he flicked a ball into the box for Walshaw to get on the end of. But with the Ossett supporters ready to celebrate Callum Roberts pulled off the best save of the match to deny United at the last.

Ossett have allowed striker Seon Ripley to be dual-registered with NCE Premier Division side Hemsworth MW, the club from which they signed him.

Manager Benn explained the move: “Seon is an important member of our squad but this agreement works for all parties.

“Hemsworth were looking to add a striker into their squad and Seon needs the game time. Hopefully he goes there, works hard, scores a few goals and come backs to us full of confidence.”

United, meanwhile, have been offered a £56,643 grant from the Football Foundation’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund to go towards replacement floodlights, pitch barrier and dugouts.