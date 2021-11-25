Ossett United drop out of play-off places after back to back goalless draws

Ossett United's Harry Gagan. Picture Scott Merrylees

Wayne Benn’s men were forced to settle for a point from a second successive goalless draw, but where it had been a battling effort at Sheffield FC this was an opportunity very much missed as United hosted second from bottom Bridlington Town who not previously picked up a solitary point on their travels this season.

Benn could be happy with the defensive side of his team’s game as they have now gone three games without conceding a goal in a terrific response to the five they let in against leaders Liversedge.

But suddenly there is a misfire in attack and that despite Ossett starting with a newly recruited striker in Roy Fogarty, who has arrived after building a good reputation at Yorkshire Amateur. After signing late last week he went straight into the team and United had Aaron Haswell back after suspension. But they found it hard to create chances in the first half.

James Walshaw did see a well struck free-kick saved, while Josh Haigh saw a shot kept out by the visitors’ keeper, who also saved comfortably from a Walshaw header.

Brid went close with a glancing header by Goundry, but it was no real surprise the game remained goalless at the break.

Benn tried a change of system in the second half and there was an improvement as Walshaw had a header blocked before Reon Potts’ effort had to be saved by the keeper.

A Haswell corner was headed over by Dec McGivern before Walshaw controlled the ball well only to shoot wide under pressure.

Bridlington had a couple of half-chances, but were reduced to 10 men when Andy Norfolk was sent off for kicking the ball away after earlier being booked.

Ossett were unable to take advantage of their extra man, however, as the final ball eluded them several times.

It was Brid who could have snatched a late winner as home keeper Mat Zaniewski had to make some smart saves.

United then went down to 10 late on as McGivern was red carded despite having to be treated with blood pouring from his lip having being on the end of an unseen elbow.