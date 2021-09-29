Ossett United hit back to make a point after first home loss

James Walshaw: Ossett United goal scorer against Cleethorpes Town.

Wayne Benn’s men were beaten 3-1 by a strong Cleethorpes Town team at the weekend in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East, but were back closer to their best in a 1-1 draw in Nottinghamshire.

Aaron Haswell scored the goal that gave United a point to take them back up to third in the table.

In a goalless first half Worksop had the better of the chances, but the visitors had their moments, notably as Reon Potts forced a fine save from the home keeper following a good run.

Both sides went close early in the second half before the home team broke the deadlock on the hour with a header after an initial effort from a corner had hit the woodwork.

United equalised within nine minutes when Haswell beat the keeper with a great strike from outside the box.

In an end to end finish both sides went for a winner, but a draw proved a fair result.

Ossett had only been beaten once in the league this season and had won all four of their previous home matches before Saturday’s game with Cleethorpoes, but found themselves blown away in the first half.

The visitors showed why they had won three times previously on their travels as they produced some sharp football in the opening 45 minutes to be three up by the break.

They were helped by taking a sixth minute lead as Brody Robertson latched onto a through ball to beat home keeper Jake Teale.

Both sides looked to play football and Ossett’s first chance fell to Tabish Hussain, but he saw his effort saved.

At the other end Teale made a fine save before he was beaten for a second time on 24 minutes, Robertson netting his second with a shot from a tight angle.

It was 3-0 10 minutes later when Alex Flett put the ball in from the rebound after Teale had blocked an initial effort.

United found it tough to break down a well organised Cleethorpes defence and they knew they had a real uphill battle in the second half.

Benn made two changes for the start of the second period with Nash Connolly and Dec McGivern introduced. Their play improved, but it was still tough to find a way through and their opponents were still dangerous on the break as they showed when forcing Teale into a save to deny Josh Batty.

The hosts thought they had scored late on when James Walshaw found the net with a free-kick, but the referee ruled out his effort when he realised George Green was being helped off the field.

Nothing came of the retaken free-kick, but Ossett did finally have a goal in the 90th minute with Walshaw this time having a goal that counted.