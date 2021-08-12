Ossett United ready for tough test in opener at Pontefract Collieries

Ossett United manager Wayne Benn.

Competitive football returns for Wayne Benn’s men with a short trip across West Yorkshire to play Pontefract Collieries in their first game in the newly constructed Pitching In Northern Premier League East.

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm and a big attendance is anticipated with plenty of travelling support from the Ossett faithful now they can once again travel in numbers.

The first home game of the new season quickly follows next Tuesday with United hosting Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Manager Benn has been putting the finishing touches to preparations for the campaign ahead and has been running the rule over a number of trialists in recent weeks to see if they can fit the bill to bolster a squad he believes will be competitive this year, but could be a little short on numbers.

On the pitch there has been plenty of success with five wins and two draws in the first seven warm-up games – including a 1-1 result against a Sheffield Wednesday XI – before narrow losses to York City (1-0) last Tuesday and Matlock (2-1) last Saturday.

On how preparations have been going, Benn said: “We have to be pleased with where we’re at, but we won’t get carried away.

“We’ll only really know when we get started, but what I do know is we have got a really tough one to start with at Ponte. They ask questions of you, they play at a high tempo and we’ve got to be able to deal with that and show our qualities.