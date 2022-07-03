Ossett United sign former Nottingham Forest junior midfielder

Formerly of Boston United, Grantham Town and Matlock Town, Hollingsworth has also played for Pickering Town and Frickley Athletic and in 2012-13 was the “Apprentice of the Year” at Nottingham Forest.

The 27 year old is a key addition, bringing experience, quality and a fantastic work ethic to the midfield. He was a big influence at Matlock where he joined them from Grantham Town.

Jas Colliver said: “He’s got National League North experience, he is a football man, a leader and winning is very important to him.

"He’s a great character to have. He knows Brad Beatson already and will have played against a few more.

“We only want to bring in players we feel will help the group we already have and players who want to roll their sleeves up and get down to work.”

Hollingsworth said: “The club needs no introduction to me, it’s a big club in non-league football with a great following.