Pontefract Collieries boss Jimmy Williams questions attitude of some of players as unbeaten run is ended

Goal scorer Danny Burns powers in a header for Pontefract Collieries against Bridlington Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

​Manager Jimmy Williams was left frustrated as Pontefract Collieries’ seven-match unbeaten run in the NPL East was ended by a home defeat to Bridlington Town.

Second half goals from corners by Danny Burns and Jack Greenhough were not enough as Colls lost 3-2 to relegation scrappers and put in a tired display in their fifth game in 15 days.

Maybe the exertions of a superb midweek 2-2 draw away to leaders Cleethorpes Town – when Jack Boyle and Gavin Rothery netted – left them a little short as Brid ran out deserved winners.

"We are hugely disappointed and let ourselves down,” said Ponte boss Williams.

Danny Burns celebrates his goal against Bridlington Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"We were nowhere near the levels we’ve set over the last few weeks. They seemed to want it more, which should never happen.

"They’ve come out firing and we could easily have been three or four down at half-time.

"We made a tactical change, made it 2-1 and got on top, putting pressure on and looking like we would get an equaliser, but then conceded a corner from which they scored and it killed the momentum.

"We scored in injury-time to make it 3-2, but we didn’t deserve anything.”

Elliott Walker gets up to head the ball for Pontefract Collieries. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Williams added: “I don’t know if the last three or four midweekers have caught up with us. A few of them looked leggy, but that’s no excuse, there’s definitely a mentality issue where some of them think they are better than they what they are.

"They think they can go to Cleethorpes, top of the league, and get a result then just turn up and roll over them and win. But football doesn’t work like that. If you are not at it 100 per cent mentally and you are not at it 100 per cent physically and your mindset’s not right you’ll get beat by any team in this league.

"I could see with their body language on the pitch that some turned up just thinking they could just turn up and win.”

Colls, who remain in 13th, will be pleased to have a clear seven days before they are next in action at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels this Saturday.

They are also in action at the Hunters Stadium next Tuesday when Ossett United are the visitors for a West Yorkshire derby.

"We’ve got a full week to recover and there’s no reason why we can’t bounce back against a good Stocksbridge side going for the play-offs,” said Williams. "It’s important we regroup and get a good week’s training for two massive games.”