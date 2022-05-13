Pontefract Collieries player of the year award double for Spencer Clarke

An obvious highlight was getting to within one win of the first round proper in the FA Cup and drawing with former Football League club Halifax Town. Crowds have been encouraging with a record home attendance of 1,429 for the fourth qualifying round tie with Halifax.

A number of key players have already been signed up for next season, along with a further commitment from Craig Rouse who returned to the club as first team manager for the start of the 2021-22 campaign and will again be in charge for the next term.

At the end of season awards night the club’s volunteers were thanked for their help throughout the year and the players were rewarded for their impressive performances.

Spencer Clarke has won two player of the season awards with Pontefract Collieries.

The committee player of the season and manager’s player of the season awards went to stalwart defender Spencer Clarke.

Chosen as supporters player of the season and players’ player was Jack Vann.

Goal of the season went to Jack Vann for his screamer away at Cleethorpes Town.

Young player of the season was Jack Shepherd.