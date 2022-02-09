Pontefract Collieries win at Hebburn Town to climb to 11th in Northern Premier League East table

Pontefract Collieries goal hero Ben Turner scored the winner at Hebburn Town.

Craig Rouse’s men were up against opponents one place and one point above them before kick-off and came away with another three points, a 1-0 success making it three straight wins to take them well clear of the relegation zone.

Colls are now up to 11th after Ben Turner’s header 13 minutes from time gave them a hard earned success.

The win was also built on solid foundations provided by a defence that has now kept three clean sheets in a row.

Traffic issues forced kick-off to be delayed by 15 minutes, but Ponte did not let their difficult travel upset their performance on the pitch as they started in lively fashion.

Both sides had chances in the opening half, but were unable to take any of them with the game remaining scoreless up to the break.

The only goal of the game came when Turner came in at the back post to beat his marker and send the ball past the home keeper from close range on 77 minutes.

Ponte also took all three points from a tough-looking assignment at home to top four side Shildon last Saturday.

The 1-0 win showed again how they are able to raise their game to play the best teams in the division.

Driving wind and rain made it difficult for both teams and Colls were up against the elements in the first half. They came under pressure and were pinned in at times, but defended solidly and came close to a goal themselves with a Turner free-kick that went just wide.

The second half saw Ponte’s turn to exert the pressure with their midfield taking control. Shildon survived until 20 minutes from time when Joe Lumsden did well to make space to get in a low cross that was turned in by his strike partner Luke Hinsley.

Colls then had to survive a few late scares and finished with 10 men when Scott Smith was sent-off for a late tackle. But they showed their determination to hold on and when the defence was breached keeper Lloyd Allinson made a great close range save.