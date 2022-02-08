Frickley Athletic beat Stocksbridge Park Steels to win first game of 2022

Frickley Athletic ended a nine-match run without a win when they beat Stocksbridge Park Steels.

November 13 was the last time they had enjoyed victory and it was Stocksbridge they also beat on that occasion.

This time it was a single goal by Rod Orlando-Young two minutes before half-time that ensured the end of a run of nine matches without success and saw the Blues climb a place to 15th in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East.

They set off like they meant business with Orlando-Young grazing the post with an early effort.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the Orlando-Young show as he went close twice more in the opening half while Jimmy Matthews saw a shot saved by the Steels keeper.

The deadlock was finally broken when Orlando-Young smashed home on 43 minutes and the Blues had a vital lead to hang on to.

The hosts could not put the game to bed after the break although there were several near misses, but they saw the game out well for a rare clean sheet in recent months and an equally rare three points that will give them a real boost in their bid to get clear of relegation danger.

The seeds of the victory had been sewn in recent games when Dave Frecklington's men had shown qualities without enjoying any luck.

On Saturday they produced a battling display, but were edged out 2-0 by leaders Liversedge.

Up against opponents who have only been beaten once in the league all season, the Blues gave as good as they got all game with Nyle Blake, Josh Scott and Jimmy Matthews all going close to scoring. Liversedge took the points thanks to a double from Nicky Walker, the first on 15 minutes and the second on 90.