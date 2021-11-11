Refreshed Ossett United back to winning ways

Ossett United scorer Aaron Haswell. Picture Scott Merrylees

Wayne Benn’s men went north to beat Pickering Town 2-0 last Saturday when they resumed competitive action after three weeks off and will now be aiming for another positive result when making a shorter trip south to take on the world’s oldest club, Sheffield FC.

They remain in fifth place in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East despite the enforced rest period and should go to Sheffield in confident mood after a strong all-round display at Pickering and a victory despite the illness absence of key striker and talisman James Walshaw.

It was Pickering who made the early running with several early corners and strikes from distance that were not far away.

One strike from 25 yards out, by home skipper Wayne Brooksby, brought a fine save from Ossett keeper Mateusz Zaniewski while Luke Hogg cleared an effort from a corner off the line to ensure the hosts’ fast start did not bring them any reward.

Ossett’s first move of note saw Aaron Haswell close to capitalising on a loose ball, but the home keeper did well sliding out of his area.

It was against the run of play when United took the lead five minutes before half-time as Green’s low cross was slid home by Tabish Hussain.

Ossett looked stronger after the break with new boy Nathan Valentine going close with a header from Cam Clarke’s cross.

Wayne Brooksby’s chip at the other end brought another save from Zaniewski and from the resulting corner the ball was somehow cleared in a goalmouth scramble to deny Pickering again.

With United growing more and more into the game Haswell got clear only to shoot straight at the keeper.

Dec McGivern and Josh Haigh came on and made an impact, the latter flicking on before Hussain saw his shot saved.

Ossett made sure of the points on 82 minutes when Haswell won the ball off a defender, drove into the area then smashed an unstoppable shot into the net.