‘Thank you so much for the comeback’ - National treasure Chris Kamara returns to TV screens for Boxing Day football feast on Amazon Prime
The former professional player and star of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, made an epic return to Premier League punditry for Amazon’s Every Game Every Goal coverage on Thursday afternoon.
The popular ‘Kammy’ was delivering expert analysis from Forest’s game at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
Kamara, who was awarded the Freedom of Wakefield earlier this year, was able to reunite with friend and ex-colleague Jeff Stelling for the broadcast - two years after stepping back from his role due to being diagnosed with apraxia, a neurological condition which causes the inability to perform familiar movements.
Asked by Jeff Stelling at the end of Kammy’s stint at the City Ground, where he oversaw a 1-0 victory for Forest, if the pair should “do this again sometime”, the Wakefield legend responded:
“Absolutely. Can I thank Amazon and Nottingham Forest for the welcome on the big screen. Everyone has been brilliant.
“Thank you so much for the comeback.”
Here’s hoping he will be back on our screens in the very near future.
