Wakefield Athletic A's Dave Mitchell suffers broken leg in semi-final defeat to Carlton Athletic

Dejected Wakefield Athletic A player Dave Mitchell, who sustained a broken leg in his side's semi-final Premiership Two League Cup tie against game Carlton Athletic, seen here leaving theatre at Pinderfields Hospital.

Wakefield Athletic A fell at the semi-final hurdle of the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership Two League Cup as they suffered their first defeat since the first week of November.

​Carlton Athletic ended Wakefield's unbeaten run with a well fought 3-1 victory in the second of four semi-finals for the A team following a run of 10 unbeaten games.

Athletic had the first opportunity of the game when Ash Downing could have made a better attempt when the ball landed to him 12 yards out but sent his golden opportunity wide.

However, it was Carlton who took the lead with the first of a quickfire double from Jamie De Laat who looked offside but fired home at the far post.

De Laat quickly netted again as he forced an error from the Wakefield left-back and fired a confident finish across goalkeeper Will Rushforth into the far bottom corner of the net.

Tactical changes saw Athletic improve and some half chances came and went before an unfortunate moment when Dave Mitchell made an attempt at a tackle and suffered a serious injury that saw the game halted for a long period.

Unfortunately Mitchell sustained a broken leg which cruelly ends his season early and saw him detained at Pinderfields General Hospital for surgery.

Wakefield showed some much-improved energy at the start of the secondhalf and got a goal back following some fine wing play from Dominic Taylor who beat two men and fired the ball across the six-yard box for the returning striker Rich Normington to tap in at the far post.

Wakefield kept pushing, but Carlton took advantage of them pouring forward in numbers when Dermot Spratt finished coolly to put the result beyond doubt.

They will now face Graziers FC in the Premiership Two League Cup final this Sunday at the Nostell Miners Welfare complex (10.30am kick-off).

The On Track Coffee man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic A was shared by Jack Parlett, Jacob Marsh and Rich Normington.

Wakefield Athletic's thoughts go out to Dave Mitchell and everyone wishes him a speedy recovery. The club have started a JustGiving Crowdfunding Page to help the player and his young family during his prolonged lay-off. It can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-connolly?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=WA