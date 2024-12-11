Wakefield Athletic lose out in 10-goal contest with title contenders Wellington Westgate

Wakefield Athletic were able to beat the storm to play their Wakefield Sunday League game, but were unable to defeat opponents Wellington Westgate in a 10-goal thriller.

​The unbeaten Wellington team maintained their title ambitions with a 6-4 home success over a depleted Athletic outfit in a Premiership One fixture.

The no show of three key players against the elements forced manager Davy Jones into a change of formation and an early injury to their talisman Kane Whitaker made it a tall order for the visitors despite a gallant performance.

It was Athletic who scored first just before the half-hour as substitute Jack Rothery, stepping in at centre-half, played a long ball forward and Danny Young latched onto it before beating his marker to score with a rasping effort.

Westgate responded well with two quickfire goals from forward Kyle Walton after turnovers in the middle of the pitch.

Good saves from Athletic’s teenage goalkeeper Logan Owen Williams kept the score to 2-1 at the break before the second half proved a goal fest.

Wellington were quick to take advantage of the wind as they launched forward with purpose to score two goals in quick succession through Ben Scott and Adam Hill.

Athletic’s patched-up rearguard conceded two more, with Hill completing a hat-trick.

A late rally saw Wakefield rewarded for their determination as they benefited from good play on both flanks by Abubakary Touray and Lasana Touray who found the net to give his side hope.

A good challenge in the air by defender Joe Dack set Josh Harrison off and he linked-up with Leam Killey who shifted the ball to Young, running through on goal only to be halted by an unfair challenge that resulted in a penalty.

Hammad Ali stepped-up to take the spt kick and scored emphatically as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to reduce his team’s deficit.

A well worked fourth goal followed as good combination play saw Raymond Cheng carry the ball up field before he looped a pass into the path of Young whose thunderous effort beat the goalkeeper only to crash against the crossbar. However, winger Lasana Touray followed up to score from the rebound.

It was now 6-4, but the experienced hosts rode the fightback storm to secure three vital points.

The Howdens man of the match for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Owen-Williams, Gavin Pearson and Danny Young.

On Sunday Wakefield Athletic’s first team are at home to AFC Chickenley in the league.

Wakefield Athletic A face Whitwood Metrostars in the Seymour Memorial Trophy competition.

Wakefield Athletic B travel away to Graziers Reserves in the Championship One League Cup.