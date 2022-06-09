The charity event is to raise funds for families and children in Ukraine. All funds raised will be donated to UNICEF to aid the good cause.

There has been a change of date published previously for the Mikey Bell Memorial and charity football match between Wakefield Athletic and Mikey Bell’s Select.

The game has been moved from Sunday, July 2 to Saturday, August 6 due to a double-booking of the venue at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club.

Wakefield Athletic are set to play a charity post-season game.

All proceeds are to be donated to the Amyloidosis charity to fund research into this rare condition.

Wakefield Athletic Football Club, who field three teams in the Wakefield Sunday League and embark into their 40th season next term, start their pre-season training under the supervision of Davy Jones and Aleks Celebacanin next Wednesday (June 15th), from 6.30pm to 8pm and Sunday, June 19th (10am - 12 noon).

The twice weekly training sessions will take place at their home base at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club.