White Rose boxer Sam Appleton claims top title at British Universities Boxing Championships

White Rose boxer Sam Appleton triumphed in the British Universities Boxing Championships, held in Wolverhampton last weekend.

The Pontefract boxer was competing in the under-75kg novice class.

Appleton, who is in his second year of a PHD in Business at Leeds University, first had to deal with J Bird from Nottingham Trent University in the semi-finals.

Appleton produced a clinical display to win via stoppage in the second round.

That victory set up a final against A Gray from Essex University.

Both boxers were keen to establish themselves as the dominant fighter as the bout started with a high tempo, with both men landed telling shots.

But it was Appleton who started to find the more crucial blows, forcing the referee to give Gray a standing count in the first.

In second round, Appleton caught his opponent with a hurtful body shot which shook Gray.

This allowed Appleton to land weighty combinations which finished off Gray, forcing the referee to wave off the fight.

Also in action at the Championships was Wakefield’s Callum Milner, who is a student at Nottingham Trent university.

Milner boxed Emmaniul Ventouris, also of Nottingham, in the semi-finals of the under-69kg Class B.

The former White Rose man, now boxing for Jawaid Khaliq Academy Nottingham, disposed of his opponent to earn his place in the final against Jamal Kayani of Buckinghamshire University.

In a closely-fought bout Milner lost out on a split decision.

Meanwhile, two former White Rose boxers have big fights coming up in March.

First up, Dom Hunt will enter the ring for his second professional bout as he looks to continue his unbeaten start in the pro ranks at Barnsley Metrodome on March 8.

Andrew Townend will challenge Lewis Ritson for the British Lightweight Title on March 23 at Copper Box Arena, London.

Townend has won 22 of his 26 pro fights - and hasn’t lost since 2016 - while Ritson has lost just once in 18 bouts.