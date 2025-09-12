Betfred St Leger Festival returns with prestigious Ladies Day

The iconic Betfred St Leger festival has officially returned, having kicked off with the glamorous Betfred Ladies Day which produced a memorable event that combined fashion with world class horse racing. Attendees embraced their inner fashionista with the hopes of walking away with the cash prize on offer courtesy of the renowned Style Awards and Meadowhall, one of Yorkshire’s largest shopping centres.

Representatives from Meadowhall were in attendance to present the iconic Style Awards and crown the fashion icons of the day with their prize worth over £1,000. Racegoers dressed up to the nines to be in with a chance but there was only one winning prize.

Following a hard-fought contest, the standout fashionistas of the day and winners of the incredible prize worth over £1,000 were married couple, Aaron and Jessica Wilson, who had all eyes on them from the moment they entered the racecourse, wearing matching floral themed outfits.

One of the 2025 Style Awards winners Jessica Wilson commented: “It feels absolutely amazing to have won the Style Awards. It’s our first time at Doncaster Racecourse, so this is just incredible, and it’s made our experience.

“Ladies Day is all about celebrating style and glamour, and I custom-made the floral design on both my dress and Aaron’s waistcoat and tie, adding extra flowers and detailing. Taking first place in the Style Awards has truly capped off a wonderful day at Leger’s Ladies Day.

Following the racing, Gok Wan MBE took to the decks to produce a showstopping set consisting of soulful uplifting house music. His set had guests dancing deep into the evening and left everyone raring to go for the remaining days of the festival.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse said: “The Betfred St Leger Ladies Day is always a highlight of the four days, especially because it marks the return of the festival. It’s the perfect way to get the party started as everyone dresses to impress and looks amazing.

“It’s refreshing to see the creativity and thought that everyone has put into their outfits this year and the different ways in which people embrace their individuality. Ladies Day is always a special occasion, and the 2025 edition has set us up for what could be a year of the ages!”

2025 Style Awards Finalists

The Betfred St Leger Festival will return to celebrate a major milestone in 2026 as the festival celebrates the 250th anniversary of the first running of the St Leger Stakes. Tickets for next year’s race days will become available following their 2025 conclusion. Anyone that books tickets before October 31st will receive 17.76% off, paying tribute to the year it all began way back in 1776.

There is still time to secure last-minute tickets to the remainder of the 2025 Betfred St Leger festival but act fast as County and Premier tickets have sold out for Leger Saturday. To be a part of one of the UK’s biggest sporting events, head to: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/.