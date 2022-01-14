Castleford’s British champion kickboxer Aaron Slimane has world aims after latest win

Aaron Slimane has his hands raised after his fight with Scott Richardson.

The 22-year-old has already enjoyed good success in his career, having won two British titles, with his second crown coming last July when he knocked out Aaron Cain in Leeds, to win the belt.

Eight of Aaron’s 12 victories have come via knockout or TKO, so he has managed to stop more than half of the opponents he has faced without going to the judges.

His latest contest took place last month when he fought Scott Richardson in Lincoln and after a dominant performance he stopped his opponent in the second round when a knee strike had him down.

The fight started fast paced with Slimane taking the centre of the ring straight away and pressuring Richardson from the early stages, hitting him with heavy kicks and punches.

This eventually led to a standing count for Scott, just before the end of the first round.

Once Richardson had taken the count, Aaron re-applied pressure, dropping him with a spinning back kick, just as the bell rang to signal the end of round.

Round two started in the same manner with the Castleford fighter pressuring with heavy knees, punches and kicks and dropped Scott for a third time, where he received another standing count.

After the count Aaron once again came at his opponent and after catching him once more knocked him down for a fourth and final time, resulting in the bout being stopped by the referee.

Aaron thanked the people at Sweatbox Fitness Studio and AVT MMA Leeds martial arts school for getting him ready for the fight.

He was pleased with his efforts in 2021 and said: “Good year fight wise, three wins and three stoppages, excited to see what the next year brings.”