Wakefield's Inception Racing team is heading to the famous Daytona track this month.

The number seven duo of Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy will be joined by Jordan Pepper, who was set to race with the team in Kyalami before its cancellation in late November, and Frederik Schandorff, who showed his stellar pace the last time out in Inception racing’s McLaren 720S GT3 at Road Atlanta.

The team will enter the fiercely competitive GTD class at the opening round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Following on from a successful 2021 season, Inception racing is looking forward for a strong showing at the world-renowned twice around the clock race in Florida.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘ROAR before the 24’ will take place on January 21-23, with practice commencing on the following Thursday. The lights will go green at Daytona International Speedway for the 24, on January 29.

The team’s appearance at the Rolex 24 at Daytona marks the start of yet another new venture for Shaun Goff’s Optimum Motorsport outfit, with the team set to compete in the full IMSA 2022 WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

Team principal Shaun Goff said: “There’s no better way to kick-off our 2022 campaign than heading over to the States for such an iconic event.

"We made our IMSA debut only a couple of months ago so we’re all really excited to get the ball rolling for an entire season.