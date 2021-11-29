Inception Racing, looking for a big finish to an excellent season in South Africa. Picture: Optimum Motorsport.

Brendan Iribe is joined by Kevin Madsen, who returns to the team for the first time since Indianapolis 8H.

Ollie Millroy is not taking part in the event due to family commitments and is, therefore, replaced by gold graded racer Jordan Pepper.

The South African raced with Inception at the 24 Hours of Spa, round one of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, and is the only driver out of the trio to have driven the 4.52km circuit before.

Racing driver Jordan Pepper, who is part of the Inception Racing team for the Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour race. Picture: Optimum Motorsport.

The sun may be setting on the 2021 season, but Inception are seeking their second title of the year. With 43 points on the board, they lead the Pro-Am standings by a healthy 18-point margin. The action gets under way with a full day of practice on Thursday and qualifying taking place on Friday. Lights out are at 10am GMT on Saturday.

On racing on home soil, Jordan Pepper said: “I’m really excited to be joining forces with the Inception Racing guys in Kyalami.

“It was a last-minute call up, but I’m really excited for the opportunity. However, the chance does come with Ollie not being able to join us due to family commitments.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to help out the team as much as I can, I’m really looking forward to the race itself. Knowing the car and knowing the track really well I think will give us a really good chance to be even more competitive.

“It’ll be great to be reunited with Brendan and Kevin after previously driving with them at Spa, I’m sure we’ll be in for a great result too.

“The goal is to help Brendan and Kevin win the Pro-Am Championship, I know that we’re a strong team, so we’ll do really well and get them that Championship win.

“It’s also super exciting to be back on home soil at my home race and third time lucky for me to get a good result,”

Team principal Shaun Goff said: “It’s been an exciting year for us within the team, and with this being our final race of the year, we’re looking forward to ending on a high and potentially claiming another championship title.