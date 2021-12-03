Libby Cree leads way for Wakefield Harriers at Thornes Park along with mens teams

Wakefield Harriers’ men’s teams at the West Yorkshire Cross Country League at Thornes Park.

The Harriers contingent included one individual winner in Libby Cree, who took a convincing first place finish in the U13s girls race.

Also performing well individually were Ben Shackleton, who was fourth in the U15s boys race and Mark Bostock, who was fifth in the senior men’s event.

The senior men’s team were back to winning ways, to strengthen their hold on the overall league team title.

There was an excellent turnout of 14 runners and the scoring team members were Mark Bostock, fifth, Ben Butler, 15th, Chris Hunter, 24th, Chris Snowball, 33rd, Ashley Crow, 37th and Steve Lowe, 38th.

U20s runner Suzanne Brooke had an excellent run to lead home the senior ladies team in 14th place and she was supported by Helen Beck, 24th, Angie Dales, 35th, and Sarah Higgins, 80th, as the Wakefield team finished in a creditable seventh position.

The U17s men’s team of Elliot Prentice, 10th, Euan Gaskin, 11th, and Zachary Rayner, 15th, were also victorious for another team success.

In the U17s ladies race, meanwhile, Millie Roe finished in seventh place and Holly Walker was just behind her in tenth position.

Once again the Harriers were short of runners in the U15s races, with just Jessica Watson, who finished 20th, and Millie Powell, 29th, for the girls, and Ben Shackleton, in fourth for the boys.

The U13s girls team ended in third in their event with Libby Cree first, Evie Tunnie seventh and Romy Fagan 32nd.

The Harriers had just two runners in the U13s boys race, with Luke Cartwright finishing 12th and William Smart 24th.

In the U11s boys race the Wakefield team finished third, the scoring trio being Sydney Swan, who was ninth, Archie Smith, 17th, and Ethan Ford, 21st.

The U11s girls team were also third in their event, their scorers being Imogen Wright, in 17th, Freya Thorpe, 29th, and Amy Newsome, 30th.

Harriers athlete Julie Briscoe, meanwhile, took part in her first road race since entering the F45 category and finished seventh lady overall in the Derby 10 mile road race, running a new F45 10 Mile Club record of 61 minutes, 31 seconds and knocking a big chunk off the previous F45 record, held by Dot Hand since 1992.

Mark Bostock broke the 15 minute barrier for the first time with his win in the Even Splits York 5K in 14:59.